Two people have been taken to hospital after a mass brawl broke out between up to 100 schoolchildren.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to "a large fight" between youngsters in Northumberland Heath in Bexley, south-east London, at around 5.40pm on Monday.

Reports on social media suggested around 100 youths were involved, some wearing school uniform, near the Duchess of Kent pub.

Jeanne Asquith wrote on Facebook: "Never seen anything like it and I've lived here eight years ... I just just hope the schools deal with those involved. Most were wearing school uniform!"

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Officers from the borough and the Met's Territorial Support Group were called to the scene.

"Two individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"They were taken to a south London hospital by London Ambulance Service to be treated for their injuries.

"Officers are still in the area to provide reassurance. Around six individuals were arrested and are in custody at south London police stations."

One witness, who asked not to be named, told the Evening Standard: “It was just absolute pandemonium. There were kids screaming at each other.”

She said: “It was just scary. It was school kids, basically, all in their uniforms, with hoods up and lots with their faces covered up. Some had knives and bats and who knows what.

“There were a hell of a lot of people very concerned about it. People were out there with their children and dog walkers who didn’t know which way to go.

“It shouldn’t be happening but it did happen and there’s nothing Joe Bloggs can do about it.”