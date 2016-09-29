Bodies of man and woman found at Norfolk nature reserve

The bodies of a man and woman have been recovered from Breydon Water in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 11.20am after being alerted by a member of the public who reported seeing two bodies on a mudbank.

The bodies of the man and woman, believed to be aged between 40 and 50 years old, were recovered with assistance from the Coastguard and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess, the officer overseeing the inquiry, said: “It has taken some time for officers to recover the bodies due to where they were discovered."

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained, and post mortem examinations will be held in due course to establish the cause of death.

At around 3pm Norfolk Police posted a tweet confirming inquires were underway.

Enquiries continue after bodies of a man & woman, aged btwn 40 & 50, discovered at Breydon Water in #Yarmouth https://t.co/wYvI71jbmf — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) September 29, 2016

Breydon Water is a large stretch of sheltered estuary and is the UK's largest protected wetland.