Bradley Lowery, the six-year-old football fan who captured the hearts of thousands as he fought a rare form of cancer, has died, his family has confirmed.

Bradley, a Sunderland AFC supporter, became a household name after his parents documented his battle with neuroblastoma – a rare form of cancer which primarily affects children.

In a statement on his Facebook page, his family wrote: "My brave boy has went with the angels today 07/07/17 at 13:35, in mammy and daddies arms surrounded by his family.

"He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up but he was needed else where.There are no words to describe how heart broken we are.

"Thank you everyone for all your support and kind words. Sleep tight baby boy and fly high with them angels."

Bradley, from Blackhall Colliery in County Durham, was first diagnosed when he was just 18 months old and fought the cancer for two years before going into remission.

But in July 2016 his family received the devastating news that the cancer had returned and began campaigning to raise money for treatment abroad.

Unfortunately Bradley's condition deteriorated beyond the point of a cure but not before he garnered the support of the nation – particularly due to his friendship with then Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

UK news in pictures







32 show all UK news in pictures





























































1/32 6 July 2017 Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) David Davis (R) meets Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney for talks at no 11, Downing Street VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images

2/32 6 July 2017 Revellers brave the heat at Wimbledon Getty

3/32 5 July 2017 Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking after being awarded an honorary degree at the University of Edinburgh in Edinburgh AFP/Getty

4/32 5 July 2017 Spectators are led in on day three of the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club PA

5/32 4 July 2017 Queen Elizabeth II talks with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during an audience at the Palace of Holyroodhouse PA

6/32 4 July 2017 Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay, with his wife Kati Mackinlay, leave Westminster Magistrates' Court in London where he faced charges over his 2015 general election expenses PA

7/32 3 July 2017 Security staff with dogs before the start of play at Wimbledon Reuters

8/32 2 July 2017 Competitors take part in the first ever Ironman triathlon to be held in Scotland. Almost 2000 competitors took part in the grueling swim, cycle and road race which ended in Holyrood park. The swimming section was held at Preston Links in Prestonpans. PA

9/32 1 July 2017 People hold placards reading 'Wot A DisMay' and 'Not One Day More' as they take part in an anti-austerity demonstration outside Parliament in London, Britain. Tens of thousands of people took part in a demonstration against British Government and called to end austerity, further cuts and privatisation. EPA

10/32 30 June 2017 A screen displaying an image of Martyn Hett outside Stockport Town Hall as mourners arrive for his funeral on June 30, 2017 in Stockport, England. Twenty-nine year old Martyn Hett was one of 22 people who died in the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena after attending an Ariana Grande concert Getty Images

11/32 29 June 2017 Campaigners from Avaaz dressed as British Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian media Mogul Rupert Murdoch pose during a photocall outside the Houses of Parliament on Campaigners from Avaaz dressed as British Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian media Mogul Rupert Murdoch pose during a photocall outside the Houses of Parliament on June 29, 2017 in London, England. Culture Secretary Karen Bradley announced that the Competitions and Markets Authority is to conduct a further six-month investigation into Murdoch’s proposed £11.7bn takeover of Sky. Getty Images

12/32 27 June 2017 Workers using safety harnesses abseil off Bray Tower on the Chacots Estate in North London. The abseilers were taking measurements and taking notes as they scaled the building. The high-rise Tower blocks in Camden are still in the process of evacuation with some tenants refusing to leave after the cladding on the buildings was discovered to be similar to that found on the fire stricken Grenfell Tower Pete Maclaine / i-Images

13/32 27 June 2017 Workmen start to remove cladding on Hornchurch Court, Hulme, Manchester as as Prime Minister Theresa May has said there must be a "major national investigation" into the use of potentially flammable cladding on high-rise towers across the country over a period of decades in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire PA

14/32 26 June 2017 A festival-goer sleeps outside their tent at the end of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

15/32 26 June 2017 Residents leave their home on the Taplow Block on the Chalcots Estate on June 26, 2017 in London, England. Residents of the Chalcots Estate have been urged to leave their homes due to fire safety fears in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Four of the five Chalcots Estate towers in Camden, North London, are being evacuated after they were found to have similar cladding to that on Grenfell, attributed to contributing to the rapid spread of the blaze last week that killed at least 79 people Getty Images

16/32 25 June 2017 Police officers on Romford Road in Forest Gate, east London, as people protest over the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa, who died on June 21 six days after he was stopped in a car by Metropolitan Police officers in Woodcocks, Beckton, in Newham, east London PA

17/32 24 June 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses revellers from the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

18/32 23 June 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017 Reuters

19/32 22 June 2017 Cosplay fans (L-R) George Massingham, Abbey Forbes and Karolina Goralik travel by tube dressed in Harry Potter themed costumes, after a visit to one the literary franchise's movie filming locations at Leadenhall Market in London, Britain Reuters

20/32 22 June 2017 Racegoers cheer on their horse on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London Getty

21/32 21 June 2017 A reveller walks among the tipi tents at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

22/32 20 June 2017 A police officer lays some flowers passed over by a member of the public, close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, after one man died and eight people were taken to hospital and a person arrested after a rental van struck pedestrian PA

23/32 The Borough Market bell is seen in Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

24/32 Two women embrace in Borough Market, which officially re-opens today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

25/32 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the re-opening of Borough market in central London following the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

26/32 People walk through Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

27/32 News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, with one of his daughters, visit Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack REUTERS

28/32 A woman reacts in front of a wall of messages in Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

29/32 Vivenne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivenne Westwood show during the London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 collections Getty Images

30/32 Millwall fan and London Bridge hero Roy Larner on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

31/32 Richard Arnold, Roy Larner, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

32/32 11 June 2017 England players celebrate after defeating Venezuela 1-0 to win the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea AP

Defoe, who has since transferred to AFC Bournemouth, became Bradley's "best friend" and would frequently visit him in hospital along with other Sunderland players.

Bradley was mascot for Sunderland several times and also led England out on the pitch when they played Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier in March. Defoe scored during the match, which marked his return to international duty.

On Thursday evening, Bradley's parents said he had become "unresponsive" but was still listening to everything they said.

Speaking at a press conference earlier that day, Defoe broke down in tears when asked about Bradley saying he "only has a matter of days" but "will always be in my heart for the rest of my life".

He said: "It has been hard because I've been keeping this in for so long, trying to be strong for my family and his family.

"I don't really know how to put into words how I feel. It has been a special time having that relationship with Brad.

"I speak to the family every day, I was with them a few days ago and it was tough to see him suffer like that.

"I felt I was prepared for it after what I went through with my dad but it was so tough to see a kid of that age who has been going through this for so long and got to the stage where he is obviously struggling.”

A statement released by Sunderland said that Defoe was "heartbroken".

The club said: “Bradley captured the hearts and minds of everyone at our club with his indomitable spirit, tremendous courage and beautiful smile, which could light up even the darkest of rooms.

“Despite battling neuroblastoma for much of his all too short life, he demonstrated a bravery and fortitude beyond his years that humbled us all.

“He was truly an inspiration.

“His heart-warming friendship with players and staff alike epitomised the impact this wonderful little boy had on everyone he met.

“He had a special relationship with Jermain Defoe and their feelings for each other were evident for all to see.

“Jermain, naturally, is heartbroken."

Bradley's family had close links with Everton after the club pledged £200,000 towards his treatment and he was mascot for the match between the Blues and Sunderland in January.

He later went on to be a mascot for the Merseyside club too.

Chairman Bill Kenwright said: “One of football's all-time greats.

“We are so privileged to have known him...and will always be proud that he chose us as his second club.

“We send our loving thoughts to his mam and dad and his family...plus those who were inspired by him throughout the world of football.

“Especially our friends the supporters, team and staff at Sunderland AFC. And of course his beloved Jermain. Respect!!

“Bradley Lowery. There's only one Bradley Lowery.”

Liverpool FC tweeted: “Bradley was an inspiration to everyone.

“Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time. May he rest in peace.”

Bury FC, who are playing against Sunderland in a friendly on Friday night, said there would be a minute's applause for the youngster ahead of kick-off.

Former England striker Gary Lineker, who hosted the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year awards at which Bradley was a special guest last year, said: “Terribly sad to hear that little Bradley Lowery has passed away. A warrior and an inspiration to the end. RIP Bradley.”

Jordan Pickford, who played in goal for Sunderland in the past season, posted on Instagram: “Rest in peace Bradley Lowery, such an inspiration to us all #theresonlyone.”

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright praised the Lowery family, saying: “God bless you, you've done a magnificent job through the plight of your brave boy to bring awareness to this disease. May he rest in peace.X”

Dr Guy Blanchard, chair of Neuroblastoma UK, said: “All in the neuroblastoma community will be saddened to hear the news of Bradley's death.

”Bradley's story raised significant awareness of a disease that is responsible for one in six of all children's cancer deaths.

“Through the world-leading research funded by Neuroblastoma UK, into improving both diagnosis and treatment of the disease, we will find a cure for neuroblastoma.”

Former England captain and Match Of The Day pundit Alan Shearer tweeted: “So sorry that little @Bradleysfight has passed away. An inspirational life cut way too short. Thoughts with his amazing family & friends RIP.”