Dozens of countries around the world are preparing to expand their trade links with the UK as it leaves the European Union and gets "out into the world", Liam Fox has claimed.

The International Trade Secretary said work was already being carried out with "a number of countries" to see how barriers to commerce and investment could be removed.

Dr Fox said the UK would champion free trade in a world where decades of progress to open up markets was under threat.

Although Britain cannot strike bilateral deals while a member of the EU, informal negotiations have reportedly already begun with 12 countries.

"Trade ministers have visited 55 countries, promoting UK exports of goods and services and encouraging investment," Dr Fox wrote in an article for The Telegraph. "Since the referendum, more than £16 billion has been invested in the UK from overseas; a clear vote of confidence.

"At the same time, we are exploiting new trade opportunities and discussing the possible shape of new agreements once we have left the EU.

"While we remain members we will fulfil our current commitment to push forward trade deals with Japan and Canada, and support international agreements on services and environmental goods.

"But when we leave, we will want to develop new arrangements with countries such as Australia, New Zealand and India.

"We are conducting trade audits with a number of countries to see how we can remove barriers to trade and investment to our mutual benefit."

Prime Minister Theresa May has said the UK will leave the single market and has ruled out retaining full membership of the customs union - which ministers hope will give the country the freedom to secure trade deals.

Dr Fox said: "Since joining the EU, trade as a percentage of GDP has stagnated in the UK. That is why it is time for Britain to get out into the world and rediscover its role as a great, global, trading nation.

"Dozens of countries are preparing to expand their trading links to the UK. As the Foreign Secretary discovered when he visited the United States, the UK is no longer 'at the back of the queue' with our largest single trading partner.

"This Government will never compromise on the prosperity of the UK. We see that Brexit is not a threat to that prosperity, but the key."