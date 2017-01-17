  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Home News

Bristol city centre locked down due to 'chemical incident' at hotel swimming pool

Seven fire engines, command units and an Environmental Response unit called to scene

Click to follow
The Independent Online
Fire-engine-Getty.jpg
Fire crews from Temple, Hicks Gate, Bedminster and Kingswood fire stations were alerted by hotel staff Getty

Bristol's city centre was locked down for around 45 minutes after a chemical alert at a hotel swimming pool.

Firefighters in breathing equipment were called to the scene at a hotel spa in Broad Street, which were alerted by the hotel's after a chlorine alarm was raised.

Seven fire engines, command units and an Environmental Response unit were called to the scene.

Crews in gas-tight suits monitored the levels of the chemical in the spa and found that although the levels of the chemical were raised, they did not pose a risk to public health, Avon and Somerset fire department said in a statement.

UK news in pictures

UK news in pictures

  • 1/14 12 January 2017

    A postman in Braco, near Stirling, Scotland. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK

    Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

  • 2/14 12 January 2017

    Highland cattle in the snow near Brough. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK

    Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

  • 3/14 12 January 2017

    Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK

    Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

  • 4/14 12 January 2017

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives for the Cyprus Peace Talks at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland

    EPA

  • 5/14 11 January 2017

    Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt leaves his home in London. According to documents leaked to the BBC, record numbers of patients are facing long waits in A & E's and that nearly a quarter of all patients waited longer than the four hour target set in 2004. The figures come after the British Red Cross claimed the NHS was facing a 'humanitarian crisis' this winter

    Getty

  • 6/14 10 January 2017

    Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Rolf Harris appearing by video link at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he is accused of seven counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault

    Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

  • 7/14 10 January 2017

    A David Bowie fan poses in front of the mural of late British pop icon David Bowie created by Australian street artist James Cochran, also known as Jimmy C, as fans paid their respects in Brixton, south London

    Getty

  • 8/14 10 January 2017

    Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves the Millbank television studios in Westminster, London

    PA

  • 9/14 9 January 2017

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Wellbeing Centre which provides support to people recovering from mental health needs, in Aldershot, Hampshire

    Reuters

  • 10/14 9 January 2017

    People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike

    PA wire

  • 11/14 9 January 2017

    People look at a sign warning travellers of industrial action at Elephant and Castle Underground Station in London as a 24-hour strike halted Tube services

    PA wire

  • 12/14 9 January 2017

    Martin McGuinness leaves Stormont Castle today following his resignation as Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister

    Getty

  • 13/14 9 January 2017

    People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike

    PA Wire

  • 14/14 8 January 2017

    David Bowie 70th Birthday commemoration at Brixton O2

    Rex

No casualties were reported and firefighters left the scene at 10am.

Comments