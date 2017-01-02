A British soldier has died in Iraq, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

The soldier was from the 2nd Battalion the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, a statement from the MoD revealed.

It continued: "The death occurred in Taji, Iraq, following an incident that is currently under investigation, but we can confirm that it was not as a result of enemy activity."

Officials have informed the soldier's family, who requested a period of grace be given before the name is released.

More follows