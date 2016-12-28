Dozens of children who lived in the Calais refugee camp have launched a legal challenge against the Home Secretary for mishandling their asylum claims.

The Government has a commitment to bring particularly vulnerable accompanied children into the UK, under the Dubs amendment to the Immigration Act.

But the Home Office has failed to provide sanctuary to the most at-risk refugee children and not given proper written decisions in refusing these applications, their lawyers say.

It was revealed in early December that hundreds of children who had expected to come to the UK had been refused asylum by the Home Office.

Charities have previously taken legal action against the Government over its handling of minors asylum claims. But this will be the first time that children have launched their own individual cases.

Of the 36 bringing the action, 28 have already had their asylum cases refused, while another eight are still waiting for a decision from the Home Office, The Guardian reported.

Toufique Hossain, director of public law at Duncan Lewis Solicitors, told the paper: “The Government has rendered these children, including some as young as 13, to effectively be without any legal remedy until well into the new year, which is the earliest that the relevant Home Office officials have agreed to give reasons for refusing some of these children.”

He added: “The way that this has all been handled by both the UK and French authorities is nothing short of shameful.

“It is morally reprehensible and, we argue, simply unlawful that these children have not been given written reasons as to why their applications were refused and that these children were told about the refusals in group meetings without a proper procedure in place.”

Calais 'Jungle' exodus: Charity boss likens refugee treatment to Nazi persecution

It was reported in November that almost one in three Calais child refugees had gone missing since the demolition of the Jungle.

The Home Office also faced criticism last month when it published guidelines restricting the children who would qualify to come to the UK under the Dubs amendment.

Under new eligibility criteria, a child must be 12 or under unless they are either Syrian or Sudanese. Then they can be 15-years-old.

Their siblings, if under the age of 18, also qualify as do those at high risk of sexual exploitation,

Labour peer Lord Dubs, who fled the Nazis and came to Britain as part of the Kindertransport scheme, has said the recent changes to the criteria were “shocking”.

Calais refugee camp evacuation







23 show all Calais refugee camp evacuation











































1/23 A painted message saying 'Bye Jungle' on a tent in the Jungle migrant camp in Calais Getty

2/23 French authorities say the closure of the slum-like camp in Calais will last approximatively a week in what they describe as a "humanitarian" operation AP

3/23 French authorities say the closure of the slum-like camp in Calais will start on Monday and will last approximatively a week in what they describe as a 'humanitarian' operation AP

4/23 Migrants set rubbish bins alight as a protest in the makeshift camp 'the Jungle' in Calais, France EPA

5/23 French riot police advance through tear gas and smoke from a fire to disperse migrants throwing stones and lighting fires at the Jungle migrant camp Getty

6/23 French CRS riot police secure an area on the eve of the evacuation and transfer of migrants to reception centers in France Reuters

7/23 Migrants run past a fire in the makeshift migrant camp known as 'the jungle' in Calais AP

8/23 French riot police disperse migrants throwing stones and lighting fires at the Jungle migrant camp Getty

9/23 Journalists run away from smoke during clashes near a makeshift migrant camp known as 'the jungle' in Calais AP

10/23 French CRS riot police secure an area on the eve of the evacuation and transfer of migrants to reception centers in Franc Reuters

11/23 Migrants queue for transportation by bus to reception centres across France, from the 'Jungle' migrant camp in Calais Getty

12/23 Migrants line-up to register at a processing centre in the 'jungle' near Calais, northern France, as the mass exodus from the migrant camp begins PA wire

13/23 Migrants queue and transfer to reception centers in France Reuters

14/23 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

15/23 Migrants line-up to register at a processing centre in the makeshift migrant camp known as 'the jungle' near Calais AP

16/23 French far-right Front National (FN) party's member of parliament Marion Marechal-Le Pen (L) delivers a speech next to a banner reading "They arrive in Vaucluse, no migrants in our place" as she attends a rally against the hosting of migrants in La Tour d'Aigues Getty Images

17/23 French police forces secure the area near the 'Jungle' migrant camp in Calais Getty

18/23 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

19/23 Migrants carry their belongings and transfer to reception centers in France

20/23 Several hundreds of pro-refugees demonstrators La Tour d'Aigues show their support to the hosting of migrants in the village of Grambois after being evicted from the Calais 'Jungle' camp, while a hundred of French far right party Front National supporters protested against their arrival Getty

21/23 A civil defence worker stands in one of the main migrant centers prepared for influx of migrants from the a makeshift camp known as 'the jungle' near Calais Getty

22/23 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

23/23 Around a hundred demonstrators marched through the streets of La Tour-d'Aigues against the reception of migrants in the village of Grambois, while some 400 to 500 people gathered in support of refugees. FN parliament member Marion Marechal-Le Pen called on people to demonstrate against the reception of migrants from Calais Getty

“I think in those new eligibility criteria they have breached both the letter and the spirit of the amendment," he said. "I think they have gone back on their word.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”