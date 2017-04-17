The debate over which animals are best – cats or dogs – is likely to continue forever, but the cost of having one has been settled.

Dogs cost nearly twice as much as cats in their first year, a survey has revealed, with owners spending an average of £4,791 on the animals and their food, insurance and equipment.

Cats cost their owners around £2,455 in the first year.

However, the costliest four-legged creature to own is a horse, which cost an average of £12,654 in the first year, according to research by Nationwide Home Insurance.

Rob Angus, Nationwide's head of general insurance, said: "Owning an animal can be extremely rewarding, but a very expensive experience.

“Given a pet is for life, it's important to plan ahead and budget for the potential costs involved, otherwise animal ownership could turn into a financial headache."

Cheaper alternatives are fish, at just £769 in the first year, or rabbits at £1,802.

Just over half of people saved up before buying a pet to cover the initial cost of the animal and associated items.

But 38 per cent of people dip into savings to cover the ongoing costs of their pets, and nine per cent use a credit card.

However, it is very much worth it for some owners: the survey also found 12 per cent of people said they loved their animal more than their partner.