Tens of thousands of children in care are “pinballing” around the care system putting their education and personal development at risk, alarming figures have revealed.

Nearly three-quarters of children in care (71 per cent) – a total of 50,000 – experienced changes in their care placement, school or social worker last year, the report by the Children’s Commissioner for England found, prompting warnings there is a generation of “pinball kids” within the care system.

A quarter of all children in care experienced multiple changes in their social worker last year, while one in 10 moved school in the middle of the academic year – making them three times more likely to experience a mid-year school move than other schoolchildren. A total of 2,000 children saw a change in all three – care placement, school and social worker – within 12 months.

One girl told researchers she had not attended school for two years because she was in and out of care, while another girl said that she was told by text message in the middle of her GCSEs that she would be changing schools.

The findings come in the Stability Index, a new measure of stability for looked-after children that brings together data on care placements, schools and social workers, in order to understand for the first time the type and scale of instability experienced by these children. The Index will be developed further, in partnership with councils and other agencies, to help them track progress in reducing unnecessary or unplanned moves.

In light of the findings, the report warns that moving schools can be particularly disruptive to the education of children in care, and has been strongly linked with lower attainment. Instability in care can also exacerbate existing behavioural and emotional difficulties, it states, making it more difficult for children to establish relationships going forward, which can contribute to further placement breakdown and a deeper sense of rejection.

Speaking about the importance of today’s report, The Children’s Commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, told The Independent: “This is a significant intervention that starts measuring what kids say is the most important thing for them.

UK news in pictures







20 show all UK news in pictures





































1/20 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

2/20 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

3/20 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

4/20 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

5/20 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

6/20 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

7/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

8/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

9/20 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

10/20 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

11/20 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

12/20 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

13/20 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

14/20 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

15/20 5 April 2017 Getty Images

16/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

17/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

18/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

19/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

20/20 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

“This year we can only say how often children moved or had different social workers in 2015-16, but we will do it each year to show the cumulative experience. It shines a light on their experience by local authority and so, we hope, will drive improvements.”

She added: “Children in the care system crave stability, just like any other child. Especially for these kids, having reliable, consistent adults in their lives is critical to helping them flourish and overcome problems they may have experienced in the past.

“Sometimes changes are unavoidable and occur for the right reasons. But when ‘pinball kids’ are pinged around the system, it can damage them and their future prospects. Many of these children enter care with complex issues and are highly vulnerable. We must find a better, more consistent way of meeting their needs.”