The last coins from an ancient Celtic hoard discovered in a field in Jersey have been successfully removed from the dirt they were buried in.

Known as Catillon II and dating from around 30-50 BC, the collection of nearly 70,000 coins was six times larger than any other similar Celtic artefacts and also included jewellery, beads and fabric.

The find was so extensive that historians speculated it could change the way the Celts are viewed.

Estimated to be worth at least £10m, the hoard was discovered in 2012 by Reg Mead and Richard Miles, who spent 30 years digging in the field because of a hunch.

Archaeologists from Jersey Heritage, the Société Jersiaise and Guernsey Museum later excavated the site.

They were able to successfully remove the Iron Age hoard from the ground in one piece – a difficult operation, given the hoard was made up of thousands of coins which had stuck together in the dirt over the centuries.

They are believed to have been buried by the French Celtish Curiosolitae tribe, possibly as they fled a Roman invasion.

The hoard also contained gold torque neck clasps, worn by high ranking members of the tribe. Glass beads and a leather bag and bag woven with silver and gold were also found hidden within the coins.

Neil Mahrer, who has led the conservation project from the beginning, said: “This is a significant milestone for the team. It has been painstaking but thoroughly intriguing work, which has delivered some very unexpected and amazing finds along the way.

“There is still plenty to do and I am sure the hoard will continue to surprise us as we clean and record the material.”

The coins themselves have been found scattered though out the area they were found in, but never in large amounts.

UK news in pictures







28 show all UK news in pictures





















































1/28 17 January 2017 The Ivy Restaurant in London as it celebrates its 100th anniversary PA wire

2/28 17 January 2017 A general view of a Green Plaque unveiled to celebrate 100 years of the Ivy Getty Images

3/28 17 January 2017 The coffin of Jill Saward leaves Lichfield Cathedral after her funeral service in Lichfield, England Getty Images

4/28 17 January 2017 The funeral cortege of Jill Saward leaves Lichfield Cathedral after her funeral service in Lichfield, England Getty Images

5/28 17 January 2017 Jill Saward's husband Gavin Drake is comforted after her funeral at Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire PA wire

6/28 17 January 2017 Britains recently appointed ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, walks through Downing Street in central London Getty Images

7/28 17 January 2017 The sun rises through the frosty mist in as deer graze in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire PA

8/28 17 January 2017 A misty Sunrise in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire PA

9/28 16 January 2017 Angels from Freedom by OVE Collective illuminates in Jubilee Park in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

10/28 16 January 2017 On Your Wavelength by Marcus Lyall uses mind-power to choreograph light patterns at the Canary Wharf Winter Lights Festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

11/28 16 January 2017 At 7 metres, Ovo, by Ovo Collective immerses visitors in a unique light structure as part of the Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

12/28 16 January 2017 Horizontal Interference by Joachim Slugocki and Katarzyna Malejka illuminates Westferry Circus in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

13/28 16 January 2017 Angels from Freedom by OVE Collective illuminates in Jubilee Park in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

14/28 16 January 2017 Ovo, by Ovo Collective immerses visitors in a unique light structure as part of the Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

15/28 12 January 2017 A postman in Braco, near Stirling, Scotland. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

16/28 12 January 2017 Highland cattle in the snow near Brough. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

17/28 12 January 2017 Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

18/28 12 January 2017 British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives for the Cyprus Peace Talks at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland EPA

19/28 11 January 2017 Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt leaves his home in London. According to documents leaked to the BBC, record numbers of patients are facing long waits in A & E's and that nearly a quarter of all patients waited longer than the four hour target set in 2004. The figures come after the British Red Cross claimed the NHS was facing a 'humanitarian crisis' this winter Getty

20/28 10 January 2017 Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Rolf Harris appearing by video link at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he is accused of seven counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

21/28 10 January 2017 A David Bowie fan poses in front of the mural of late British pop icon David Bowie created by Australian street artist James Cochran, also known as Jimmy C, as fans paid their respects in Brixton, south London Getty

22/28 10 January 2017 Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves the Millbank television studios in Westminster, London PA

23/28 9 January 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Wellbeing Centre which provides support to people recovering from mental health needs, in Aldershot, Hampshire Reuters

24/28 9 January 2017 People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike PA wire

25/28 9 January 2017 People look at a sign warning travellers of industrial action at Elephant and Castle Underground Station in London as a 24-hour strike halted Tube services PA wire

26/28 9 January 2017 Martin McGuinness leaves Stormont Castle today following his resignation as Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Getty

27/28 9 January 2017 People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike PA Wire

28/28 8 January 2017 David Bowie 70th Birthday commemoration at Brixton O2 Rex

Looking for their source became a hobby for Mr Mead and Mr Miles, who searched for it with their metal detectors since their twenties.

"There was something there that drew us to it,” Mr Miles told the BBC. “Every Sunday, we would give it a try. I found the first coin - and by the end of the first day we found 20 coins.”