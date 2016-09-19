A balcony at a Dartmoor Hotel has collapsed sending 13 people standing on it to the ground.

Eight people were injured in the incident at Bovey Castle Hotel but none are said to be life-threatening, Exeter Express & Echo reports.

A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said paramedics were called to the scene around 6: 54pm on Sunday.

He added:"One appliance attended after a balcony had collapsed and there were potentially 13 casualties.

"The ambulance was also in attendance and no-one was trapped. Our role was to cordon off the scene and make it safe.

"It was about a 20 metre high balcony and some of the people were on the balcony and some were below."

An investigation has started into how this happened.

More to follow