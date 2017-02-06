David Beckham allegedly demanded BBC producers hire him a private jet to appear on a show.

The jet was hired by the BBC to take Beckham to watch his son play football after appearing on the Graham Norton Show, it has been reported.

Beckham appeared on the programme alongside Hugh Jackman in February 2016 after which he reportedly took the jet to Liverpool to watch his son Brooklyn in a football tournament.

It is thought the cost of the jet was around £17,000, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

A BBC spokesperson told The Independent: "David Beckham appeared on The Graham Norton Show in 2015 to promote his work for UNICEF.

"He was not paid a fee for his appearance and, although we will not comment on this specific case, it is normal practice for the independent production company to provide travel and/or accommodation for guests as and when required."

The news comes after Beckham reportedly had his private emails leaked which included several that, if genuine, portray the star in a negative light.

In one of the leaked emails, Beckham lambasts the honours committee which decides on recipients as "a bunch of c***s" and brands the honours system as "a f****** joke", after not receiving a knighthood.

Other emails reportedly show Beckham reacting negatively to a suggested donation to Unicef, of which he is a goodwill ambassador.

Unicef defended Beckham and said it was “extremely proud” of their work together. The charity praised his efforts in raising awareness and funds for its causes and personally donating “significant” sums.

People news in pictures







9 show all People news in pictures















1/9 US President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City Reuters

2/9 Anna Wintour apologises for criticising Donald Trump on a train. Fashionista was reportedly heard saying the President-elect would use the Presidency 'to sell himself and his brand' Getty

3/9 Ivanka Trump and her husband might be joining the next administration. The couple is plotting a move to the nation's capital Getty

4/9 Samuel L Jackson calls Muslims 'the new black kids in America' 'People perceive them as a threat before even saying hello,' actor says of Muslims in the US Getty

5/9 Former JLS star Oritse Williams denies rape allegation The singer has not been charged Getty

6/9 Bill Gates announces $1bn investment fund for clean energy technology Team-up with Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos and others aims to fight climate change - and reap 'super' rewards Getty

7/9 Donald Trump's aide worked for anti-immigation extremists Poll was used by President-elect during campaign to justify banning Muslims from the US Reuters

8/9 Henry Kissinger tells Nobel Peace Prize forum to give Donald Trump a chance More than 7,000 people called for the 'mastermind of war' to be arrested while visiting Norway EPA

9/9 John Travolta dismisses new Scientology documentary by former member Leah Remini The actor defends the church and says it was a source of support for him when he lost his girlfriend, mother and son Getty

Unicef said: “As well as generously giving his time, energy and support to help raise awareness and funds for Unicef’s work for children, David has given significant funds personally.”

David Beckham’s representatives say the hacked emails discussing his charity work and prospective honours relate to "outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails" and paint a “deliberately inaccurate picture” of his views.