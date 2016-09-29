Detectives are appealing for information after a baby was found dead on a bus in London.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of an unresponsive baby on a bus at around 10.20am in the east of the city.

The child - a three-month old baby girl - was taken to an east London hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested by officers at the hospital and a 52-year-old man was arrested at an address in the area the baby was found later that day.

Both were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at separate east London police stations.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on 30 September at St Thomas' Hospital. Formal identification awaits.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes, who is leading the investigation, said: “The death of any child is tragic and we would appeal for anyone with information to please come forward as soon as possible to help with our enquiries.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.