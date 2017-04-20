Doctors have launched a campaign against new government policy that they say requires them to act as “border guards” for the Home Office’s immigration enforcement.

Medical charity Doctors of the World, which runs clinics for undocumented migrants, victims of trafficking and asylum seekers, will use a petition and social media push to put pressure on the Government to end new measures brought in since the start of the year, which it warns are frightening vulnerable migrants away from accessing healthcare.

Concern has been mounting among medical staff since a memorandum of understanding published in January stated that NHS digital was required to share patient information with the Home Office. According to the Department of Health, the Home Office made 8,127 requests for data in the first 11 months of 2016. This led to 5,854 people being traced by immigration enforcement teams.





More recent measures that came in at the start of April require hospitals to check whether patients are eligible for free care on the NHS before providing most kinds of care. Doctors and campaigners were not consulted about the changes, and have warned these changes are increasingly discouraging people from accessing healthcare, with potentially fatal consequences.

Dr Peter Gough, a GP who volunteers for Doctors of the World, told The Independent: “We feel like border guards. The deal done in January is not known to medical staff until it happens. It goes against every ethic we stand for.

"We need to be neutral. Our patients need to trust us — it’s vital to them getting better. The migrants we see in the clinic are absolutely desperate. They’re traumatised; they’ve often been trafficked or tortured or raped and discriminated against all along their journey. Then to find that they can’t even trust their doctor — they’ll just disappear.”

It comes after an investigation by The Independent earlier this week found that thousands of asylum seekers and migrants had been wrongly denied NHS healthcare, in some cases being refused treatment despite suffering from life-threatening conditions such as cancer and heart disease.

The investigation also found that a large number of migrants had been wrongly turned away from registering at GP surgeries on the grounds that they did not provide identification documents, and that others had been wrongly charged for hospital treatment, sometimes up to thousands of pounds each.

Doctors of the World told The Independent more than a fifth (22 per cent) of its patients are wrongly turned away from an NHS GP or hospital because they did not have ID or address documents, including people with serious illnesses, and that others were too afraid to access healthcare for fear of being charged or deported.

As part of the campaign, the charity, which saw 1,758 people at its UK clinics last year, said its toolkit for healthcare professionals who want to defy the data sharing, advising they take measures such as registering patients by using the address of the practise instead of their home address and instructing frontline staff not to ask for a passport or proof of ID when registering patients.

Dr Miriam Beeks, a GP in Lower Clapton Group Practice in east London who is already making a stand against data-sharing by putting up posters telling patients that they can register as “no fixed abode”, said: “Doctors in general hate the idea that they are being used as immigration officers.

“They feel that everybody has a right to healthcare. In this country, healthcare is regarded as a basic human right. Most doctors have no idea about the data sharing agreement. It’s extraordinary that doctors have not been asked about this –there has just been some sort of ministerial dictum. How could they think that doctors would not object to this?”

Deborah Gold, Chief Executive at the National AIDS Trust, which is supporting the petition, said: “We profoundly disagree with the decision by the NHS to share patient information with the Home Office. Patient confidentiality is a cornerstone of an ethical and effective healthcare system.

"Data sharing will breakdown trust between doctors and patients, deterring migrants from seeking care and leaving vulnerable people isolated. This includes people who have been tortured, trafficked, who have communicable diseases, and people who have vulnerable dependents including children.

"The policy poses a fundamental risk to both individual and public health. It politicises our GP surgeries and our hospitals, turning healthcare professionals into border guards. We call on NHS Digital to suspend this service to the Home Office and consult widely on their proposals”.

UK news in pictures







30 show all UK news in pictures

























































1/30 20 April 2017 Casket of civil rights activist Darcus Howe Rex

2/30 20 April 2017 Tamara Howe, reads an intimate address to the congregation about her father Darcus Howe Rex

3/30 20 April 2017 Funeral of civil rights activist Darcus Howe, All Saints Church, Notting Hill, London. The service held in the church also incuded the Mangrove Steelpan pan, who played Amazing Grace to the congregation. Tamara Howe, Darcu Howes daughter addressed the mourners with an intimate insight into the activists life, and a handwritten letter from the leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn was read out, thanking Mr Howe for all his contributions throughout his life Rex

4/30 20 April 2017 British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson greets US Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London EPA

5/30 20 April 2017 Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters as he arrives to make his first campaign speech of the 2017 general election at Assembly Hall in Westminster Getty Images

6/30 20 April 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes Limited in Enfield, north London Reuters

7/30 19 April 2017 Physiotherapist Aldo Vetere and Wladimir Klitschko during a training session Rex

8/30 19 April 2017 Anthony Joshua takes a break during the media workout at EIS Sheffield Getty Images

9/30 19 April 2017 Whizbee the Bee, mascot for the World Para Athletics Championships and Hero the Hedgehog, mascot for the IAAF World Championships London 2017 pose for pictures near Tower Bridge, London Getty Images

10/30 18 April 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street, London, announcing a snap general election PA wire

11/30 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

12/30 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

13/30 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

14/30 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

15/30 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

16/30 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

17/30 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

18/30 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

19/30 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

20/30 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

21/30 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

22/30 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

23/30 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

24/30 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

25/30 5 April 2017 Getty Images

26/30 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

27/30 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

28/30 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

29/30 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

30/30 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

A Government spokesperson said: “We share non-clinical information between health agencies and the Home Office to locate individuals suspected of committing immigration offences.

”Access to this information is strictly controlled, with strong legal safeguards. No clinical information is shared, and before anything at all is shared there has to be a legal basis to do so. Immigration officials only contact the NHS when other reasonable attempts to locate people have been unsuccessful.

“This simply streamlines the existing process by which Home Office requests for data are considered. No additional NHS data is being provided to the Home Office and anyone in genuine need can always receive treatment from the NHS – urgent or necessary care is never withheld.”