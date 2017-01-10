Impatient driver releases handbrake on ambulance blocking parking space while patient receives emergency care

An impatient driver climbed into the front of an ambulance and moved it to free up a parking space while a patient was receiving emergency care in the back, police have said.

Officers are searching for a man of around 50, who removed the emergency vehicle’s handbrake before driving his red mini cooper into a parking space it had been blocking.

The sudden jolt caused by the driver moving the car caused distress to the patient receiving treatment, police said.

Investigating officer PC Nick Easener, from Thames Valley Police, said: “There was no communication between the offender and the ambulance crew prior to the ambulance being moved.

“The offender moved the ambulance in order to free up a parking space for himself, without considering if anyone was receiving treatment at the time.

“His actions could have had very serious consequences for the patient, who was receiving emergency care.“

The middle-aged mini-cooper driver was described as a white man, of about 5ft10ins with a slim build.

He had sandy or grey coloured messy hair and was wearing a dark khaki coloured jacket, light blue jeans and suede boots.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Malt Court, Pelican Lane, Newbury, at about 2.10pm on December 29 to come forward.