Learner drivers will now have to be able to follow directions from satellite navigation to pass their driving test as part of a major overhaul of the assessment.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has announced a host of changes to the test, which also include doubling the length of independent driving to 20 minutes and replacing manoeuvres such as reversing around a corner with more common scenarios such as driving into a parking space.

It is the most significant shakeup of the test since the written theory exam was introduced in 1996, according to motoring research charity RAC Foundation.

The DVSA says most candidates will be asked to follow directions from a satellite navigation device during part of the independent driving test.

One in five driving tests will not include the sat nav testing component, the DVSA says. Learner drivers taking those tests will be asked to follow traffic signs instead.

The new driving test is expected to be rolled out on 4 December.

Transport minister Andrew Jones believes the measures will help save lives.

“We have some of the safest roads in the world, but we are always looking to make them safer,” he said.

“These changes announced today will help reduce the number of people killed or injured on our roads and equip new drivers with the skills they need to use our roads safely.

“Ensuring the driving test is relevant to the 21st century, for example the introduction of sat navs will go a long way towards doing this.”

Road accidents are the single biggest killer of young people, accounting for more than a quarter of all deaths of those aged between 15 and 19.

DVSA chief executive Gareth Llewellyn said: “Making sure the driving test better assesses a driver’s ability to drive safely and independently is part of our strategy to help you stay safe on Britain’s roads.

“It's vital that the driving test keeps up to date with new vehicle technology and the areas where new drivers face the greatest risk once they've passed their test.”

Around half of all drivers in the UK own a sat nav and 70 per cent of respondents to a public consultation supported the DVSA’s goal for drivers to be trained to use them safely.

Learner drivers who take the updated test will also have to do 20 minutes of independent driving, instead of 10 (Rex)

Motoring groups have welcomed the changes, which have been trialled for two years.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said they will mean learner drivers will “undergo a far more realistic assessment of their readiness to take to the road unsupervised”.

He added: “Much has changed since the first driving test was taken in 1935, and it must be right that the test evolves, just as the cars we drive are themselves changing to incorporate ever more driver assist technology, such as inbuilt sat nav systems.

“Novice drivers need to demonstrate the right skills and driving style to cope with the new environment.”

UK news in pictures







20 show all UK news in pictures





































1/20 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

2/20 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

3/20 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

4/20 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

5/20 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

6/20 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

7/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

8/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

9/20 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

10/20 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

11/20 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

12/20 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

13/20 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

14/20 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

15/20 5 April 2017 Getty Images

16/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

17/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

18/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

19/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

20/20 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

AA president Edmund King echoed those sentiments and said he believes the new test will help produce “better, safer motorists”.

He said: “We know that new drivers are a higher risk on the roads, therefore we need to better prepare them for real-world driving.

“These changes will test drivers in a more realistic manner, which is essential to improving their safety once their L plates are removed.”

Road safety charity Brake has previously warned of the dangers of using a sat nav, saying the devices can cause drivers to be less observant.

A survey published in January facilitated by the charity revealed that one in 14 (seven per cent) of drivers have had a near miss, where they had to swerve or brake suddenly to avoid a hazard, because they were distracted by a sat nav.

The survey found that the number rose to 11 per cent among young drivers between 17 and 24 per cent.

The Independent has contacted Brake for comment on the driving test changes.

Additional reporting by Press Association