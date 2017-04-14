Drivers face Bank Holiday motorway nightmare as tanker fire shuts M4 both ways

A major fire on the M4 is causing serious delays to Easter bank holiday traffic, after a lorry carrying compressed gas caught fire.

The motorway has been closed in both directions between junction 17 at Chippenham and junction 18 for Bath.

Emergency services are said to be dealing with the situation, believed to involve a BOC gas tanker.

#M4 - For your own safety please stay in your cars. We are making preparations to get you moving asap. Pls be patient and await instructions — Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) April 14, 2017

Wiltshire Police said it is likely the road will be evacuated but has warned drivers to stay in their vehicles and await further instructions.

Highways England has told drivers to expect delays and to use an alternative route if possible.

It predicts the motorway will re-open later on Friday afternoon.

