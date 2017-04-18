She started a business selling juice and marmalade as a teenager and went on to become a pioneer in micro lending. Now Esther Afua Ocloo, the Ghanaian entrepreneur is being featured on the Google Doodle on what would have been her 98th birthday.
After a successful career in business, Ms Ocloo became the first black person to earn a cooking diploma from the Good Housekeeping Institute in London.
She went on to teach women about food processing and business and in 1964, she became the executive chairman of the National Food and Nutrition Board of Ghana - the first woman to do so.
Her success did not go unnoticed and she was invited to the first United Nations World Conference on Women in 1975.
She went to become one of the founders of the Women’s World Banking in 1979, which helped to provide women obtain small loans to launch businesses.
The not-for-profit organisation helped boost prosperity and provided millions of women with the opportunity to become entrepreneurs.
Google Doodles
Google Doodles
-
1/46 Google Doodle celebrating Fazlur Rahman Khan
Google Doodle celebrating Fazlur Rahman Khan
-
2/46 Google Doodle celebrating Sergei Diaghilev
Google Doodle celebrating Sergei Diaghilev
-
3/46 Google Doodle celebrating St. Patrick's Day
Google Doodle celebrating St. Patrick's Day
-
4/46 Google Doodle celebrating Holi Festival
Google Doodle celebrating Holi Festival
-
5/46 Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day
Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day
-
6/46 Abdul Sattar Edhi
Google Doodle of Abdul Sattar Edhi on February 28 2017
-
7/46 Seven earth-sized exoplanets discovered
Google Doodle celebrates Nasa's discovery of seven earth-sized exoplanets in new solar system
-
8/46 Bessie Coleman
Google Doodle honours the first African American woman to get an international pilot licence on her 125th birthday
-
9/46 Caroling
Google Doodle celebrates Christmas caroling
-
10/46
Today's Google Doodle features activist Steve Biko
-
11/46 Walter Cronkite
Google celebrates Walter Cronkite's 100th birthday
-
12/46 Ladislao José Biro
Google celebrates Ladislao José Biro 117th birthday
-
13/46 Google
Google celebrates its 18th birthday
-
14/46 The history of tea in Britain
Google celebrates the 385th anniversary of tea in the UK
-
15/46 Autumnal equinox 2016
Google marks the start of fall
-
16/46 Paralympics 2016
Google marks the start of the Paralympic Games 2016
-
17/46 Nettie Stevens
Google celebrates Nettie Stevens 155th birthday
-
18/46 Father's Day 2016
Google celebrates Father's Day
-
19/46 Elizabeth Garrett Anderson
Google celebrates Elizabeth Garrett Anderson 180th birthday
-
20/46 Earth Day 2016
Google celebrates Earth Day
-
21/46 Ravi Shankar
Google marks Pandit Ravi Shankar's 96th birthday
-
22/46 Olympic Games in 1896
Google are celebrates the 120th anniversary of the modern Olympic Games in 1896
-
23/46 World Twenty20 final
Google celebrates the 2016 World Twenty20 cricket final between the West Indies and England with a doodle
-
24/46 William Morris
Google celebrates William Morris' 182 birthday with a doodle showcasing his most famous designs
-
25/46 St Patrick's Day 2016
Googlle celebrates St Patrick's Day on 17 March
-
26/46 Caroline Herschel
Google marks Caroline Herschel's 266th birthday
-
27/46 Clara Rockmore
Google celebrates Clara Rockmore's 105th birthday
-
28/46 International Women's Day 2016
#OneDayIWill video marks International Woman's Day on 8 March
-
29/46 St David's Day 2016
Google marks St David's Day
-
30/46 Leap Year 2016
Google celebrates Leap Day on 28 February 2
-
31/46 Lantern Festival 2016
Google celebrates the last day of the Chinese New Year celebrations with a doodle of the Lantern Festival
-
32/46 Stethoscope Inventor, René Laennec
Google celebrate's René Laennec's 235th birthday
-
33/46 Valentine's Day 2016
Google celebrates Valentine's Day with a romantic Doodle
-
34/46 Dmitri Mendeleev
Google celebrate Dmitri Mendeleev's 182nd birthday
-
35/46 "The televisor" demonstartion
Google Doodle celebrates 90 years since the first demonstration of television or "the televisor" to the public
-
36/46 Professor Scoville
Google marks Professor Scoville’s 151st birthday
-
37/46 Sophie Taeuber-Arp
Google marks Sophie Taeuber-Arp's 127th birthday
-
38/46 Charles Perrault
Google celebrates author Charles Perrault's 388th birthday
-
39/46 Mountain of Butterflies discovery
Google celebrates the 41st anniversary of the discovery of the Mountain of Butterflies
-
40/46 Winter Solstice 2015
Google celebrate the Winter Solstice
-
41/46 St Andrew's Day 2015
Google marks St Andrew's Day with doodle featuring Scotland's flag and Loch Ness monster
-
42/46 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy'
Google marks the 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy', the name given to a collection of fossilised bones that once made up the skeleton of a hominid from the Australopithecus afarensis species, who lived in Ethiopia 3.2 million years ago
-
43/46 George Boole
Google marks George Boole's 200th birthday
-
44/46 Halloween 2015
Google celebrates Halloween using an interactive doodle game "Global Candy Cup"
-
45/46 Prague Astronomical Clock
Google celebrates the 605th anniversary of the Prague Astronomical Clock, one of the oldest functioning timepieces in the world
-
46/46 Autumnal Equinox 2015
Google marks the autumnal equinox on 23 September
Ocloo died in 2002 aged 82 after suffering from pneumonia.
She had four children, three sons and one daughter.
- More about:
- Google Doodle
- Esther Afua Ocloo