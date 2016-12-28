A fishing boat has capsized off the Kent coast and several of its crew members are reported missing.

The boat sank on Tuesday night and was discovered by the Coastguard with one person clinging to the hull.

The Coastguard is carrying out an extensive search following the incident and a number of crew are still unaccounted for, a spokesperson for the service said.

Kaimes Beasley, duty controller for UK Coastguard, said: "One person was found on the upturned hull and rescued but we understand there were other crew on board. We are currently searching for these missing crew with a number of search units."

The Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Lydd, two lifeboats from Ramsgate and the Coastguard Rescue Team from Margate have been scrambled to join the search.

Crews are searching the Ramsgate to mid-Channel area, with two lifeboats searching off North Foreland, the BBC reports.

The man found clinging to the hull of the boat has been airlifted to hospital. The Coastguard is understood to still be searching for two crew members.

Additional reporting by Press Association