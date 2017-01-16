Footage has emerged of hounds tearing a fox to death during an alleged hunt.

Members of the West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs say they were attempting to stop the Atherstone Hunt when they captured footage of the attack.

In the video, the fox can be seen being chased by the hounds onto a driveway.

"They're interested," one of the team can be heard to say, before another shouts: "They're killing it!"

A member of the team attempts to pull the fox away from the dogs (West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs)

The saboteurs jump out of their car and run towards the pack in an attempt to pull the animal away from the dogs.

The woman filming repeatedly shouts: "Get off it!"

One of the members of the alleged hunts then arrives on horseback, ordering the group to "leave it".

The fox later died in the arms of one of the saboteurs.

A spokesman for West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs said on Facebook: "The fox was cornered and trapped on a driveway by the hounds who started tearing into it. Sabs managed to rescue the body which they discovered was still alive.

"However despite trying to revive the fox it died in the arms of a sab a short time later."

Hunting foxes with dogs has been illegal since 2005, with a maximum penalty of £5,000.

A recent poll found opposition to fox hunting has risen to historic levels, with 84 per cent of the public saying they believe the "sport" should not be made legal again.

Warwickshire Police have confirmed they are investigating the footage.

The Independent has contacted the Atherstone Hunt for comment.