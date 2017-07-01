​A senior executive from the company that made the cladding fitted to Grenfell Tower is reportedly an adviser to the government on building regulations.

Mark Allen, technical director of Saint Gobain UK, which makes Celotex insulation, is on the Building Regulations Advisory Committee (BRAC), The Times reported.

The committee is a non-departmental public body that advises Sajid Javid, the Communities and Local Government Secretary, on making building regulations and setting standards for the design and construction of buildings.

​It emerged last week that the Celotex RS 5000 insulation boards fitted in a large refurbishment project proved flammable when tested, and cladding on at least 137 high-rise buildings across 41 local authorities have failed safety checks. Of cladding samples tested across the country, 100 per cent failed.

The product has been withdrawn from use on high-rise buildings, but Mr Allen remains on the committee, which met last week to discuss the Grenfell disaster.

Fire safety experts have reportedly complained that the committee is “heavily weighted towards the building industry” and has proved “difficult to engage with”.

Grenfell Tower survivors to be housed in 375 Kensington High Street







10 show all Grenfell Tower survivors to be housed in 375 Kensington High Street

















1/10 Inside a flat at 375 Kensington High Street - Located in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea berkeleygroup.co.uk

2/10 The 68 flats are being acquired by the City of London Corporation as part of the response to the tragedy berkeleygroup.co.uk

3/10 The luxury flats are located just a couple of miles from Grenfell Tower berkeleygroup.co.uk

4/10 The families will be offered permanent homes in the building berkeleygroup.co.uk

5/10 Penthouses in the block can go for up to £13m berkeleygroup.co.uk

6/10 A spokesman for the Berkeley Group confirmed they were finalising plans berkeleygroup.co.uk

7/10 The property boasts a gym, swimming pool and 24-hour concierge service harrodsestates.com

8/10 The families will live in the award winning £2bn development berkeleygroup.co.uk

9/10 Families whose lives were devastated by the fire at Grenfell Tower are to be housed in a luxury development berkeleygroup.co.uk

10/10 68 families are to be rehomed in the block berkeleygroup.co.uk

There is concern that regulations have failed to keep pace with changes in construction techniques and the development of new types of materials, including the kind of external cladding used in the £8.6 million Grenfell refit.

Combustible cladding was thought to have aided the “unprecedented” spread of the fire in Grenfell Tower, which killed at least 80 people on 14 June.