Protesters angry at the response from Theresa May's Government to the Grenfell Tower fire disaster have descended on Whitehall, shouting: "May must go".

Hundreds of people marched to Downing Street from the Home Office headquarters with shouts of "blood on your hands" and demanding "justice for Grenfell".

Demonstrators also staged a sit-down protest in Oxford Circus and gathered outside Broadcasting House.

It followed a separate, smaller protest at Kensington Town Hall, where residents tried to air their grievances to councillors.

Another, larger protest also marched through west London, where hundreds of people headed to the burned-out building tower.

"We are here today because you must look at that building with tears streaming down your face," one woman told the group as they neared the foot of the tower.

Pausing, the hundreds fell silent for a moment before breaking into applause and cheers for those killed.

"We need answers and we need answers now," another man said through a megaphone.

"This should not be happening in the United Kingdom, this should never happen."

At least thirty people died in the blaze, and investigators expect the death toll to grow.

Anger has been rising at the government response to the fire, which is suspected to have been caused by non fire resistant cladding on the side of the building.

Despite initial government assurances, residents may be rehoused in other parts of London.

The Prime Minister made a commitment on Friday to rehouse victims of the tragedy within three weeks, adding that the cost of temporary accommodation will be met on their behalf.

After announcing a £5 million support package, Theresa May told Sky News: "We are committed to ensuring that people are rehoused as far as possible within the borough, or in neighbouring boroughs.

"Some people may actually want to go to another part of London where perhaps they have a greater support network, where perhaps they have friends and relatives.

"We are ensuring that within three weeks people will be rehoused so that they have a home to go to."