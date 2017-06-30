Residents were left “very, very upset” after they were forced to cancel an art therapy class near Grenfell Tower because the locks had been changed at their community centre.

It is claimed Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), which also managed Grenfell Tower, did not inform residents of its plans to change the locks at the Henry Dickens Court community centre on Tuesday.

Susan Rudnik, a local art psychotherapist who has been granted funding to manage sessions at the centre, said: “This is the sort of thing they should be backing and giving space to.

“We set up an incredible space in the heart of our community and it should be celebrated. Not made to feel like we’re doing something wrong.”

Sadiq Khan: Local community have got no confidence in the local council following response to Grenfell Tower

KCTMO said it had had to carry out repair work after vandals targeted the centre, and fix a fire door.

The company supplied the keys later on Tuesday but Ms Rudnik claimed they only arrived after she contacted recently-elected Labour MP Emma Dent Coad and local councillors to complain – and after drop-in visitors had gone home.

Ms Rudnik, who works for Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and is a part time lecturer at Goldsmiths University, is holding therapy sessions for local youngsters to process their emotions following the fire.

“It’s a space for them to process the enormity of everything that’s gone on,” Ms Rudnik told The Independent. “It’s non-direct, we’re not specifically treating anything, we’re just providing a space for children to express themselves.

“It’s a space for some of the really difficult feelings to be held when all the adults around them are experiencing these similar feelings. It’s been well received in the community.”

But she added she has only been given access to the centre between 9am and 5pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, hours potentially unsuitable for an after-school group.

In Pictures: Grenfell Tower after the fire







1/51 Police have released images from inside the tower where at least 58 people have died Metropolitan Police

2/51 A still from a video shared by polices what appears to be a stationary bicycle sitting among the ashes

3/51 A still from a video shared by police shows the remnants of a burnt-out bathroom

4/51 Picture showing the lifts on an unknown floor Metropolitan Police

5/51 Emergency crews outside the front entrance to the tower Metropolitan Police

6/51 Fire crews inspecting flats in the burnt out tower London Metropolitan Police

7/51 Grenfell Tower is seen in the distance PA

8/51 A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

9/51 'Theresa May Stay Away' message written on the messages of support at Latymer Community Church for those affected by the fire Ray Tang/REX

10/51 An aerial view of the area surrounding Grenfall tower Getty

11/51 Donated shoes sit in the Westway Sports Centre near to the site of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

12/51 Messages of support for those affected by the massive fire in Grenfell Tower are displayed on a well near the tower in London AP

13/51 A local resident stands on her balcony by the gutted Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road Getty Images

14/51 Messages of condolence are left at a relief centre close to the scene of the fire that broke out at Grenfell Tower, EPA

15/51 A police officer stands by a security cordon outside Latimer Road station Getty Images

16/51 Firemen examine the scorched facade of the Grenfell Tower in London on a huge ladder AP

17/51 A search dog is led through the rubble of the Grenfell Tower in London as firefighting continue to damp-down the deadly fire AP

18/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn comforts a local resident (name not given) at St Clement's Church in west London where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower David Mirzoeff/PA

19/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hugs councillor Mushtaq Lasharie as he arrives at St Clement's Church in Latimer Road, where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

20/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn meeting staff and volunteers at St Clementís Church in Latimer Road David Mirzoeff/PA

21/51 Firefighters with a dog walk around the base of the Grenfell Tower REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

22/51 Emotions run high as people attend a candle lit vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

23/51 Debris hangs from the blackened exterior of Grenfell Tower Getty Images

24/51 A woman speaks to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

25/51 A woman holds a missing person posters near the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

26/51 Sadiq Khan speaking with a resident James Gourley/REX

27/51 Ken Livingstone walks near the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

28/51 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is confronted by Kai Ramos, 7, near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

29/51 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to a woman outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Yui Mok/PA Wire

30/51 Volunteers distribute aid near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

31/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

32/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

33/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

34/51 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

35/51 People gather to observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

36/51 People light candles as they observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

37/51 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

38/51 A man distributes food from the back of a van near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

39/51 A firefighter is cheered near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

40/51 A T-shirt with a written message from the London Fire Brigade hangs from a fence near The Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

41/51 A young girl on her way to lay flowers near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

42/51 The remains of residential tower block Grenfell Tower are seen from Dixon House a nearby tower block Getty

43/51 Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire REUTERS/Neil Hall

44/51 Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

45/51 People distribute boxes of food near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower bloc REUTERS/Paul Hackett

46/51 A woman touches a missing poster for 12-year-old Jessica Urbano on a tribute wall after laying flowers on the side of Latymer Community Church next to the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower AP

47/51 A man looks at messages written on a wall near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

48/51 Candles and messages of condolence near where the fire broke out at Grenfell Tower EPA

49/51 Police carry a stretcher towards Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

50/51 Emergency services at Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

51/51 Police carry out a body from Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Rick Findler/PA Wire

A spokesman for KCTMO said: “We have been very happy to make Henry Dickens Court Community Centre available to the arts therapy group at no cost whatsoever.

“The group was, however, unable to use the centre for a short while as we had to change the locks because there was some vandalism; we also had to fix a broken fire door.

“Once this had all been done and the building was safe to use the group was given the keys and have had full access since late Wednesday morning.

“As a resident-led organisation our borough-wide community centres, Kensington and Chelsea Places, play an important role in the North Kensington community.”

The head of KCTMO, Robert Black, stepped down on Friday. He said he would focus on aiding the public inquiry into the 14 June fire that killed at least 80 people and displaced hundreds.