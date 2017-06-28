At least 120 council-owned tower blocks across 37 local authorities have found to be fitted with similar combustible cladding to that used on Grenfell Tower, it has emerged.

Theresa May announced 100 per cent of cladding samples submitted following the north Kensington fire had failed testing and urged local authorities to “work on the assumption” that cladding samples would fail safety tests.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Ms May said: “Given the 100 per cent failure rate, [local authorities] should not wait for test results.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged the Prime Minister to give a “categorical” answer on whether cladding with a combustible core, which was used on Grenfell Tower, was illegal.

Ms May replied: "The situation is, in relation to the cladding, that the building regulations identify the cladding which is compatible with the building regulations and that which is non-compliant with those building regulations.

"My understanding is that this particular cladding was not compliant with the building regulations.

"This raises wider issues, as the House will recognise, and it is important that we are careful in how we talk about this because there is a criminal investigation taking place and it's important that we allow the police to do that criminal investigation and take the decisions that they need to take."

It comes days after Ms May announced a “major national investigation” into the use of cladding on high-rise blocks, after combustible panelling was thought to have aided the “unprecedented” spread of the fire in Grenfell Tower which killed at least 80 people.

A further 480 blocks are set to be tested but while the Government has urged private landlords to carry out fire safety checks, they will be under no obligation to follow the guidance.

It was unclear whether the same rigorous fire safety testing would apply to other high-rise buildings outside of the housing sector, but NHS Improvement has asked all NHS Trusts to check cladding on hospitals and 38 buildings have been flagged as being fitted with potentially dangerous panelling.

The Care Quality Commission also advised more than 17,000 care homes, hospices and private hospitals to carry out fire safety checks.

University halls of residence were also being checked, with Edinburgh Napier University and Newcastle University removing cladding.