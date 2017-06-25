The Conservative councillor who managed the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower has been forced to relocate his family after allegedly receiving threats from angry residents outside his luxury £1.2million home.

Rock Feilding-Mellen, who is deputy leader of Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council (KCBC), was said to be concerned for his safety after abusive posters and vandalism were seen outside his three-storey townhouse in north Kensington on Saturday.

Last year the 38-year-old reportedly oversaw the £10m refurbishment of Grenfell Tower, which saw cladding with a flammable core fitted to the outside of the building.

Stormzy calls out the Government "f***ery" over Grenfell Tower at Glastonbury

The Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation are understood to have reported directly to Mr Feilding-Mellen during the building work because he is cabinet member for housing, though there is no suggestion he was aware of fire safety failings.

After his appointment to the role in 2013, Mr Feilding-Mellen said he wanted to ensure that "tenants can live in safe, attractive, and well-built homes that are fully integrated with the rest of the borough thereby preserving our diverse but mixed communities".

A council spokesperson told The Mirror: “Following threats and vandalism outside his house, which has been reported to the police, he had to relocate his family – at his own expense – during the course of last weekend."

Police confirmed they are investigating reports of criminal damage outside Mr Feilding-Mellen's address, which is near the scene of the deadly fire that killed at least 79 people.

A spokesman told The Mirror: “Police were alerted on Saturday, 17 June, to reports of posters with allegedly abusive content displayed outside a residential address in the borough of Kensington.

In Pictures: Grenfell Tower after the fire







51 show all In Pictures: Grenfell Tower after the fire



































































































1/51 Police have released images from inside the tower where at least 58 people have died Metropolitan Police

2/51 A still from a video shared by polices what appears to be a stationary bicycle sitting among the ashes

3/51 A still from a video shared by police shows the remnants of a burnt-out bathroom

4/51 Picture showing the lifts on an unknown floor Metropolitan Police

5/51 Emergency crews outside the front entrance to the tower Metropolitan Police

6/51 Fire crews inspecting flats in the burnt out tower London Metropolitan Police

7/51 Grenfell Tower is seen in the distance PA

8/51 A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

9/51 'Theresa May Stay Away' message written on the messages of support at Latymer Community Church for those affected by the fire Ray Tang/REX

10/51 An aerial view of the area surrounding Grenfall tower Getty

11/51 Donated shoes sit in the Westway Sports Centre near to the site of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

12/51 Messages of support for those affected by the massive fire in Grenfell Tower are displayed on a well near the tower in London AP

13/51 A local resident stands on her balcony by the gutted Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road Getty Images

14/51 Messages of condolence are left at a relief centre close to the scene of the fire that broke out at Grenfell Tower, EPA

15/51 A police officer stands by a security cordon outside Latimer Road station Getty Images

16/51 Firemen examine the scorched facade of the Grenfell Tower in London on a huge ladder AP

17/51 A search dog is led through the rubble of the Grenfell Tower in London as firefighting continue to damp-down the deadly fire AP

18/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn comforts a local resident (name not given) at St Clement's Church in west London where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower David Mirzoeff/PA

19/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hugs councillor Mushtaq Lasharie as he arrives at St Clement's Church in Latimer Road, where volunteers have provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

20/51 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn meeting staff and volunteers at St Clementís Church in Latimer Road David Mirzoeff/PA

21/51 Firefighters with a dog walk around the base of the Grenfell Tower REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

22/51 Emotions run high as people attend a candle lit vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

23/51 Debris hangs from the blackened exterior of Grenfell Tower Getty Images

24/51 A woman speaks to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

25/51 A woman holds a missing person posters near the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

26/51 Sadiq Khan speaking with a resident James Gourley/REX

27/51 Ken Livingstone walks near the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire Getty Images

28/51 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is confronted by Kai Ramos, 7, near Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Yui Mok/PA Wire

29/51 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to a woman outside Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Yui Mok/PA Wire

30/51 Volunteers distribute aid near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

31/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

32/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

33/51 Family and friends of missing Jessica Urbano, 12, wearing photographs of Jessica pinned to their t-shirts gather near Grenfell Tower EPA

34/51 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

35/51 People gather to observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

36/51 People light candles as they observe a vigil outside St Clement's Church following the blaze at Grenfell Tower Getty Images

37/51 People attend a vigil at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

38/51 A man distributes food from the back of a van near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

39/51 A firefighter is cheered near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

40/51 A T-shirt with a written message from the London Fire Brigade hangs from a fence near The Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

41/51 A young girl on her way to lay flowers near Grenfell Tower Getty Images

42/51 The remains of residential tower block Grenfell Tower are seen from Dixon House a nearby tower block Getty

43/51 Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire REUTERS/Neil Hall

44/51 Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

45/51 People distribute boxes of food near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower bloc REUTERS/Paul Hackett

46/51 A woman touches a missing poster for 12-year-old Jessica Urbano on a tribute wall after laying flowers on the side of Latymer Community Church next to the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower AP

47/51 A man looks at messages written on a wall near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block REUTERS/Paul Hackett

48/51 Candles and messages of condolence near where the fire broke out at Grenfell Tower EPA

49/51 Police carry a stretcher towards Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

50/51 Emergency services at Grenfell Tower Rick Findler/PA Wire

51/51 Police carry out a body from Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building Rick Findler/PA Wire

“Officers who subsequently attended the scene did not find any evidence of posters at the scene, or any evidence of criminal damage at the property.

“Officers were subsequently sent photographs of the alleged posters. The individual property owner concerned was given advice by police. Enquiries continue.”

Mr Feilding-Mellen is the son of the Earl and Countess of Wemyss and March, James Charteris and Amanda Feilding, who have a 5,000-acre stately home in Gloucestershire.

The council said he has remained on duty and worked throughout the fallout of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

KCBC Chief Executive Nicholas Holgate was forced to quit his £180,000 role following the blaze amid criticism of a "shambolic" response by the council.

Grenfell Tower residents complained two years ago about the refurbishment of the building being done “using cheap materials” and workmanship that “cut corners”.

They later claimed that the Conservative-led council, which owns the building, had done nothing to address their concerns.

A number of survivors of the blaze have claimed the exterior cladding was linked to the way the fire spread so rapidly up the outside of the tower, with one describing the flames “coming up really fast, because of the cladding, [which] just caught up like a matchstick.”

Minutes from an emergency residents’ meeting held on 17 March 2015 show that more than 100 people living in the block produced a long list of issues about the refurbishment.

The minutes detail anxieties about the way the firm Rydon was doing the work and the role of the tower’s administrators Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (TMO) and mention the “concern that TMO/Rydon are using cheap materials” and “cutting corners” on workmanship.

Other problems included “grave concerns at standard of works inside a number of residents’ properties”.

Chancellor Philip Hammond has claimed that the cladding used in the refurbishment - said to be the cheaper, more flammable of two options available to the supplier - is already banned on high rise buildings in the UK.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for a change in leadership at the council and demanded that victims are given a say in the independent public inquiry into the disaster.

He said: "I will continue to fight for residents to get the support they need as well as ensuring changes are made so a similar tragedy never happens again."