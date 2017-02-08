A homeless man has been charged with racially aggravated assault after he allegedly kicked a pregnant Muslim woman in the stomach and caused her to lose her unborn twins.

David Gallacher, 37, is accused of assaulting the mum-to-be, who did not know she was expecting children, outside a Co-op store in Bletchley last August.

The unnamed woman, who is a mum-of-four, was forced to flee her home in fear as a result of the assault.

Mr Gallacher, of no fixed abode, also allegedly attacked a man who tried to intervene during the incident, Thames Valley Police said.

The female victim was taken to hospital where she was told she was carrying twins. Days later, doctors confirmed she was no longer pregnant.

Mr Gallacher will appear in front of magistrates in March charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, one count of assault by beating, two counts of racially/religiously aggravated assault, and three counts of assaulting a police officer when he was arrested.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “The charges relate to two incidents. The first was on Saturday 6 August 2016, when two victims, a 34-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were assaulted and racially abused by a man near the Co-op on Water Eaton Road, Bletchley."

They added that the second incident on 14 September related to "when three police officers were assaulted as they arrested a man."

Brexit racism and the fightback







10 show all Brexit racism and the fightback

















1/10 Floral tributes and a photograph of Arek Jozwik are seen on a bench at the shopping centre where he was killed, in Harlow, Essex Getty

2/10 PA

3/10 These cards were found near a school in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, the day after the EU referendum Twitter/@howgilb

4/10 Getty

5/10 Romford, Essex, June 25 @diamondgeezer

6/10 A worker at this Romanian food shop was asleep upstairs at the time of this arson attack in Norwich on July 8, but escaped unharmed. Hundreds later participated in a ‘love bombing’ rally outside the shop to express their opposition to racism and their support of the shop owners. JustGiving/Helen Linehan

7/10 This neo-Nazi sticker was spotted in Glasgow on June 26 Courtesy of Eoin Palmer

8/10 But after news emerged of neo-Nazi stickers appearing in Glasgow, some in the city struck back with slogans of their own. Courtesy of Eoin Palmer

9/10 Getty

10/10 More signs began to appear in some parts of the UK, created by people who wanted to show their opposition to post-referendum racism Courtesy of Bernadette Russell

Mr Gallacher has been bailed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on 14 March.

Community leaders had earlier criticised the police’s response to the incident after officers took more than a month to release CCTV images of the attacker.

Within hours of the pictures being published, local people had named Mr Gallacher and reported him to police.

Defending the delay, the force said obtaining and viewing such footage can often take time.

The assault took place just yards from a mosque that was the subject a racist attack by far-right activists in 2013 after it was converted from a pub.

The building was firebombed the building and threw a pig’s head on the roof.