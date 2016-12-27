Police are continued to be concerned

Isabel Gayther, 21, who lives in halls of residence on Goodwood Road in New Cross, south east London, has not been seen or heard from since around 11.30am on Christmas Eve. She was expected to spend Christmas Day with her family in Oxford, but was reported missing to police on Boxing Day after she didn't arrive.

But Ms Gayther's Facebook page has since been updated to say: "I am not on my way to Syria or being held hostage".

Police say that they are still concerned about the student and still looking to speak with her.

The messages appearing on her Facebook page read: "A day and half I'm out of contact and this is what happens??? I AM NOT MISSING peace."

"This is the second time my mum has filed a missing persons report, for a missing person I just keep coming back. Now I look like a c***."

She also shared a joke about "divorcing" her mother.

The Metropolitan Police said her disappearance is "extremely out of character" and her family are extremely concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

Isabel is known to frequent places popular with students in the New Cross and Deptford areas and has family in Oxford.

She is described as white, with olive skin and long dark hair, is of a slim build. She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured dress.

Police said it is believed she has her phone with her, but that it is unreachable and it is not known if she has access to money or transport.

Anyone who has seen Miss Gayther or who knows of her whereabouts should call police on 101.

