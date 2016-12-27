Messages have appeared on a missing student's Facebook page, claiming that she is "not on my way to Syria or being held hostage".

Isabel Gayther, a 21-year-old student, hasn't been seen or heard from since 11.30am on Christmas Eve. She was expected to spend Christmas Day with her family in Oxford, but was reported missing on Boxing Day after she didn't arrive.

Messages posted on her Facebook page soon after the manhunt was launched claimed that she was safe. "A day and half I'm out of contact and this is what happens??? I AM NOT MISSING peace," the updates read.

But police are continuing to investigate after the posts appeared on her Facebook page, and say that they haven't yet been able to speak to her and confirm that she is safe.

"We are aware that this morning, Tuesday 27 December, messages have been sent via Isabel's Facebook account.

"At this stage, officers are yet to speak with Isabel. "As such, a police investigation continues with the aim of establishing that she is indeed safe and well."

In all, the account posted three updates as well as discussing the disappearance with commenters on her wall.

"Am not on my way to Syria or being held hostage," the account wrote in the first update. "Promise, it is lovely though that my name now comes up on The Sun. A day and half I'm out of contact and this is what happens??? I AM NOT MISSING peace."

Another update claimed that the manhunt had been sparked by an erroneous missing persons report from Ms Gayther's mother.

"Oh god how embarrassing, this is the second time my mum has filed a missing persons report, for a missing person I just keep coming back...errrr," the account posted in one reply. "Now I look like a c***...a day and half tho that's a bit extra," another read.

The account also shared a link to a story from Psychology Today with the headline "Should You Divorce Your Mother".