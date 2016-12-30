A Brexit that “protects the bankers in the city” and continues to give “corporate handouts” is “not good enough”, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

The Labour leader, in his three-minute New Year message, also lamented the government’s handling of housing, the jobs market, the NHS and social care.

“2016 will be defined in history by the referendum on European Union membership,” said Eurosceptic Mr Corbyn, who voted Remain and opted against Common Market membership in 1975.

“Labour accepts and respects the result of the referendum.

“We won’t be blocking our country leaving the EU, but we won’t stand by those in charge today [who have] put the jobs market, housing, the NHS, and social care in crisis.

“We can’t let them mess this up. It’s about everyone’s future.

“A Brexit that protects the bankers in the city and continues to give corporate handouts to the biggest companies is not good enough.”

The 67-year-old, the party leader since September 2015, has emerged in a relatively safe position after a rocky year.

Three of his junior shadow ministers resigned in January after a reshuffle that was dominated by opinions on Syria and Trident.

In April, he suspended former mayor Ken Livingstone over his comments about Adolf Hitler and Israel, once again linking Labour to claims of deep-rooted anti-Semitism in the party.

Sadiq Khan won the mayoral election in May, but the party witnessed a net loss of 18 local council seats and a demotion to third place behind the Conservatives in Scotland.

A wave of shadow cabinet ministers resigned after the Brexit vote, after Mr Corbyn generally kept a low profile during the campaign, and he was slapped with a 172-to-40 vote of no confidence by Labour MPs.

His party embarrassingly lost its deposit in the Richmond Park by-election, but since defeating Owen Smith in a leadership challenge by 62 per cent of the vote, his year has stabled somewhat.

The Islington MP also said in his message that he understands why 52 per cent of the UK population voted Leave, and appeared to show optimism for the future.

“I understand that,” said Mr Corbyn. “We now have the chance to do things differently.

“To build an economy that invests and works for everyone across all our nations and regions“.

He also touched upon job insecurity, thanks to zero-hour and temporary contracts, and referenced the 124,000 children who did not have a home this Christmas.

