Jill Saward - who became the first rape victim to waive her right to anonymity to speak about a sexual assault - has been hailed as a "hero of our times" following her death at 51.

The vicar's daughter became a campaigner against sexual violence after being attacked at her father's vicarage in Ealing in 1986. Her father and boyfriend were tied up.

The brutal attack received widespread attention after judge Mr Justice Leonard said the trauma suffered by her "had not been so great".

Ms Saward, aged 21 at the time of the attack in west London, went on to write about her ordeal in her memoir Rape: My Story, and campaign on issues including sexual violence and violence against women.

She died in hospital after suffering a stroke earlier this week and is survived by Gavin Drake, her journalist husband of 23 years, and three sons.

In a statement, her family said: "It is with deep shock and great sadness that we must announce that Jill Saward (Jill Drake) died this morning in New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, following a subarachnoid haemorrhage on Tuesday.

"In consultation with medical staff, the family readily agreed to Jill's desire to be an organ donor.

"Jill dedicated the past 30 years of her life to helping other people. It gives us great comfort to know that our wonderful wife, mother and sister was able to help other people to the very end."

Born in Liverpool in 1965, Ms Saward once wrote she had no issues with being "tagged" as a rape victim, adding: "I make no complaint about this tag as it has enabled me to challenge politicians and work for change."

Her work over the last three decades saw her advise police and the judiciary on how best to deal with sexual assault and rape cases, as well as numerous media appearances campaigning for the rights of victims of sex attacks.

Broadcaster Nicky Campbell tweeted to say Ms Saward had been a "hero of our times".

I'm devastated to hear that Jill Saward has died. She was a beautiful, remarkable and inspiring human being. A courageous hero of our times — Nicky Campbell (@NickyAACampbell) January 5, 2017

Ms Saward co-founded Jurors Understanding Rape Is Essential Standard (Juries) to campaign for mandatory briefings about myths and stereotypes about sexual violence in trials.

Co-founder Alison Boydell said: "Jill was an indefatigable advocate for victim-survivors of sexual violence and dedicated her life to campaigning and raising awareness of rape and sexual violence.

"She also championed many other campaigns and causes and supported so many through her work, kindness and compassion.

"I will do everything in my power to ensure that her work on Juries was not in vain and that victim-survivors get justice."