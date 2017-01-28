The actor John Hurt has died aged 77. In a wide-ranging and diverse career, Hurt played roles in a number of blockbuster films, including Elephant Man, Alien and Harry Potter.

He also appears in the film Jackie, a biopic about the widow of John F Kennedy, which is currently in cinemas.

The actor had a diverse and successful career ( Getty )

He had previously suffered from pancreatic cancer but was given the all-clear in 2015.

The Chesterfield-born actor is survived by his wife Anwen Rees-Myers, to whom he was married for 12 years.

Hurt, who is known for his role as Mr Ollivander in the Harry Potter films, and has also starred in Hellboy and Doctor Who. In one of his best-known scenes, filmed for the 1979 Ridley Scott horror Alien, Hurt died on-screen after an alien erupted from his chest. He was also lauded for his portrayal of Quentin Crisp in

He first revealed his diagnosis in June 2015. In October of that year he revealed doctors had successfully treated the cancer, saying he was “thrilled” at his recovery.

He has previously said he was not concerned at the prospect of dying.

“I’m can’t say I worry about mortality, but it’s impossible to get to my age and not have a little contemplation of it,” he told Radio Times in August 2015.

“We’re all just passing time, and occupy our chair very briefly. But my treatment is going terrifically well, so I’m optimistic.”

John Hurt in the 50th anniversary episode of Doctor Who (BBC)

Hurt, who was knighted, received two Academy Award nominations, a Golden Globe and four Bafta awards, including in 2012 receiving the award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema.