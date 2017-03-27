Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has revealed himself to be a supporter of Brexit and defender of Donald Trump, saying the US President was definitely not racist and could even be a “possible friend”.

The man known by his former stage name Johnny Rotten, who once wrote the now aptly-named ‘Anarchy in the UK’, also described Nigel Farage as “fantastic”.

“Where do I stand on Brexit?” he asked during an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain. “Well, here it goes, the working class have spoke and I’m one of them and I’m with them.”

On Mr Trump, the 61-year-old singer said he was a “complicated fellow” who had been “smeared” by the “left-wing media”.

“One journalist once said to me, is he the political Sex Pistol? In a way.

“What I dislike is the left-wing media in America are trying to smear the bloke as a racist and that’s completely not true.

“There are many, many problems with him as a human being but he’s not that and there just might be a chance something good will come out of that situation because he terrifies politicians.

“This is a joy to behold for me. Dare I say, [he could be] a possible friend.”

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







8 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued













1/8 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/8 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

3/8 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

4/8 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

5/8 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

6/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

7/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

8/8 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

Lydon was correct to link class to the Brexit vote, as research conducted after the June referendum found areas with higher levels of people from the DE social class also recorded higher ‘Leave’ votes.

Only three of the top 50 areas with the highest share of people from DE class backgrounds – which includes semi-skilled or unskilled labour and pensioners - voted to Remain.

Mr Farage caught the attention of Lydon after a stunt on the River Thames involving Bob Geldof, the former Ukip leader and a ‘Brexit flotilla’ comprising 60 vessels.

Mr Geldof and Mr Farage, who took to the water in separate boats and on opposite sides of the Brexit debate, clashed during the ‘battle for the Thames’, exchanging insults in what were the closing stages of the EU referendum campaign.

Lydon said: “After that up-the-River-Thames argument he had with Bob Geldof I wanted to shake his [Mr Farage’s] hand because it was silly beyond belief.”