The Sun’s former editor and current columnist Kelvin MacKenzie has been suspended from the paper after he expressed "wrong" and "unfunny" views about the people of Liverpool, News UK has confirmed.

In his piece, Mr MacKenzie compared Everton footballer Ross Barkley to a gorilla and called him "thick". Mr Barkley's grandfather was born in Nigeria.

Mr MacKenzie also wrote that the only people who could earn as much as professional footballers in Liverpool were 'drug dealers'.

Upon hearing of his suspension, Mr MacKenzie responded to say he did not know of footballer Ross Barkley's family background and added that it was “beyond parody” for critics to describe his article as “racist”.

