Bodies of three people found near cliffs in Dover, Kent Police say

Officers say they were called for concerns for the welfare of one man and found the three bodies at the base of Langdon Cliffs

The cliffs are a renown local beauty spot Getty Images

The bodies of two men and a woman have been found at the base of cliffs in Dover. 

Kent Police said they were alerted to concerns for the welfare of a man at Langdon Cliffs in Dover, Kent and found a body at the base of the cliff on Sunday afternoon.

During the search, the Coastguard also discovered the bodies of a second man and woman but the police said they do not believe the deaths are linked to that of the first man.

A police spokesman said: "Kent Police was called at 2.27pm due to concern for the welfare of a man at Langdon Cliffs, Dover.

"Officers attended and the body of a man was subsequently discovered at the bottom of the cliffs by the coastguard.

"During the search the coastguard also discovered the bodies of a second man and a woman.

"Officers do not believe their deaths are linked to that of the first man.

"Enquiries into the circumstances behind all three deaths are ongoing."

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) spokeswoman said: "At 2.30pm today, Kent Police requested assistance from the UK Coastguard at an incident in the Dover docks area.

"UK Coastguard sent Langdon Battery and Deal coastguard rescue teams, Dover RNLI lifeboat and the UK search and rescue helicopter based at Lydd."

The "White Cliffs" of Dover are a renown beauty spot and are popular with walkers.

Additional reporting by PA

