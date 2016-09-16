A hacker who allegedly infiltrated the computer systems of the FBI, the American Missile Defence Agency and Nasa is to be extradited to the US where he might face up to 99 years in jail if convicted – despite a British court hearing he has Asperger’s and may kill himself in prison.

Lauri Love, a prison chaplain’s son from Suffolk, has had indictments issued against him in three different US states.

Arrested at his parents’ home in the village of Stradishall, he faces accusations he repeatedly hacked US government systems, supposedly joked about “owning lots of Nasa sites” and allegedly accessed the personal information of 104,000 US Energy Department employees.

His lawyers have told reporters that Love, 31, who lives with his parents, could spend up to 99 years in a US jail if found guilty.

The computer science graduate’s father Rev Alexander Love, who himself works with vulnerable prisoners at risk of suicide, told Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London he feared his son might take his own life.

Ten days ago, Mr Love himself told a BBC interviewer: “If I went into a US prison, I don't think I'd leave again.”

But, in a case with strong echoes of hacker and Asperger’s sufferer Gary McKinnon’s ten-year fight against extradition, District Judge Nina Tempia told Westminster Magistrates’ Court: “I am going to extradite Mr Love.”

The McKinnon case had ended in 2012 when Theresa May, who was then Home Secretary, blocked Mr McKinnon’s extradition, saying he was a suicide risk. Love’s case will now be sent to the Home Secretary for formal confirmation of his extradition. It is understood that due to recent rule changes, the Home Secretary only has very limited powers to stop the extradition.

Love is also expected to launch a High Court appeal against the decision to extradite him.

He was granted bail on condition that he reports regularly to a police station and that his passport remains surrendered.

Love sat impassively in the dock as the judge announced her decision. He mother, however, put her head in her hands as his father tried to comfort her.

The decision was also greeted with an audible gasp from the public gallery.

World news in pictures







30 show all World news in pictures

























































1/30 16 September 2016 Hindu devotees gather to perform prayers on the banks of the river Ganga on the occasion of the first day of 'Pitru Paksha', a period of sixteen days when the devotees pay homage to their ancestors, in Allahabad, India REUTERS

2/30 15 September 2016 Residents clean up a flooded street in Xiamen, in China's eastern Fujian province after Typhoon Meranti made landfall. Parts of Taiwan came to a standstill as super typhoon Meranti brought the strongest winds in 21 years, while China issued a red alert for waves as the storm bore down on the mainland AFP/Getty Images

3/30 15 September 2016 French riot police, covered with red paint, detain a man during a demonstration against the controversial labour reforms of the French government in Paris. Opponents of France's controversial labour reforms took to the streets for the 14th time in six months in a last-ditch bid to quash the measures that lost the Socialist government crucial support on the left. Scores of flights in and out of France were cancelled as air traffic controllers went on strike to try to force the government to repeal the changes that became law in July AFP/Getty Images

4/30 15 September 2016 Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III makes his remote control plane resembling U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump release fake money as it flies over the beach in Carlsbad, California REUTERS

5/30 15 September 2016 A devotee carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India REUTERS

6/30 15 September 2016 A koala soaked by floodwaters sits atop a fence post to escape the deluge in the town of Stirling in the Adelaide Hills of South Australia REUTERS

7/30 14 September 2016 Members of the fire dragon dance team holding up the 'dragon' as it winds through the narrow streets and houses during the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance in Hong Kong The century-long tradition involves waving incense-lit, straw-filled dragons to bring blessings to onlookers under the full moon during the annual Mid-Autumn Festival. / AFP PHOTO / ISAAC LAWRENCEISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images

8/30 14 September 2016 A city worker fumigates the area to control the spread of mosquitoes at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand REUTERS

9/30 14 September 2016 Relatives hold up portraits of their loved-ones as they attend a rally ahead of a visit by the German and French foreign ministers, asking foreign authorities to help in the search for Ukrainian servicemen, believed to have been captured by separatists during the military conflict in eastern Ukraine, outside the German embassy, in Kiev, Ukraine REUTERS

10/30 14 September 2016 A hot air balloon carrying tourists is picturedduring the annual wildebeest migration in the Masai Mara game reserve AFP/Getty Images

11/30 13 September 2016 A Syrian boy jumps as he plays in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern edges of the capital Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday AFP/Getty Images

12/30 13 September 2016 People gather to watch fireworks exploding from a replica of the Eiffel Tower after the opening of the Sands new mega resort The Parisian in Macau. Billionaire casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson predicted a revival for beleaguered Macau as he launched his new Paris-themed mega resort, with the gambling enclave betting its fortunes on mass market tourists AFP/Getty Images

13/30 13 September 2016 A large crocodile attacks a wildebeest during the migration in the Masai Mara game reserve. The daring wildebeest returned after the first attempt by the crocodile and was attacked again but walked away unharmed AFP/Getty Images

14/30 13 September 2016 Pakistani Muslim children look out of a window during the Eid al-Adha prayers in a mosque in Karachi AFP/Getty Images

15/30 12 September 2016 A dance group performs on the cliffs in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China REUTERS

16/30 12 September 2016 A trained young eagle attempts to catch a drone during a demonstration organized by the Dutch police as part of a program to train birds of prey to catch drones flying over sensitive or restricted areas, at the Dutch Police Academy in Ossendrecht. Dutch police are adopting a centuries-old pursuit to resolve the modern-day problem of increasing numbers of drones in the skies, becoming the world's first force to employ eagles as winged warriors AFP/Getty Images

17/30 12 September 2016 Egyptians try to catch balloons distributed for free after Eid Al-Adha prayers outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt AP

18/30 12 September 2016 An Indian police officer detains a youth as they walk past burning trucks that belong to the neighboring Tamil Nadu state set ablaze by angry mobs in Bangalore, Karnataka state, India. India's top court ordered the southern state of Karnataka to release water from a disputed river to neighboring Tamil Nadu after violence erupted in both states over water sharing AP

19/30 11 September 2016 Syrian men carrying babies make their way through the rubble of destroyed buildings following a reported air strike on the rebel-held Salihin neighbourhood of the northern city of Aleppo. Air strikes have killed dozens in rebel-held parts of Syria as the opposition considers whether to join a US-Russia truce deal due to take effect on 12 September AFP/Getty

20/30 11 September 2016 Yoga enthusiasts practice yoga at Yueyan Cave during a session organised by a yoga club in Daoxian, Hunan province, China REUTERS

21/30 11 September 2016 Indonesian Muslims gather for morning prayers to mark Eid al-Adha on the sand-dunes of Parangkusumo beach, in Yogyakarta AFP/Getty Images

22/30 11 September 2016 A molten lava spray after a volcanic eruption from "The Peak of the Furnace" (Le Piton de la Fournaise) in the eastern side of the on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion AFP/Getty Images

23/30 10 September 2016 A woman mourns at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh REUTERS

24/30 10 September 2016 A cut-out of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set on fire during an anti-North Korea rally in central Seoul, South Korea REUTERS

25/30 10 September 2016 A boy walks past the carcass of a male elephant who forest officials suspected to have died after eating paddy sprayed with pesticides in a field in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India REUTERS

26/30 10 September 2016 An Afghan vendor waits for customers at a cattle market set up for the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha,on the outskirts of Jalalabad. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate annual festival of Eid al-Adha or the festival of sacrifice which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God AFP/Getty Images

27/30 9 September 2016 Spanish Guardia Civil policemen, firefighters and security members stand past the wreckage of a train derailed in O Porrino, northwestern Spain, leaving at least four people dead and some 50 injured. The train was travelling from the Galician town of Vigo to the city of Porto in Portugal when the accident happened near the town of O Porrino AFP/Getty Images

28/30 9 September 2016 Turkish police officers detain a woman in Diyarbakir during a protest against the suspension of over 10,000 teachers for suspected links to militants. Around 200 protesters, including affected teachers, gathered in front of the education directorate in Diyarbakir, whistling and shouting slogans, in protest of the suspensions which targeted educators mainly from the region AFP/Getty Images

29/30 9 September 2016 North Korean women dancing to celebrate the 68th founding anniversary of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Pyongyang AFP/Getty Images

30/30 9 September 2016 Russia's navy ships take part in a military exercise called Kavkaz (the Caucasus) 2016 at the coast of the Black Sea in Crimea AFP/Getty Images

A three-day extradition hearing in June had heard Rev Love plead with the court on his son’s behalf. The prison chaplain said the "bitter experience" of leading funerals for people who had killed themselves led to the regret that everyone has, "that they didn't see it coming".

"In Lauri's case," said Rev Love, "We do see it coming. That is the big difference.

"In regard to my son ... Lauri is somebody who strikes me as somebody who will do this. The probability is quite high. At times Lauri is in utter despair.”

Rev Love was backed by psychologist Prof Simon Baron Cohen who told the court "about two thirds of people with Asperger's have suicidal thoughts. The overwhelming priority is to keep him alive".

The US authorities have accused Love of substantially impairing the functioning of dozens of computer servers, causing “millions of dollars in damage” to government agencies, and planning to use social media to publicise his work.

One US indictment claimed he sent a message to friends saying he would like to announce one of his hacks “So it rolls along the morning news in US and gets Europe for the afternoon and evening.”

He was also accused of messaging associates: “LoL Nasa. Ahaha, we owning lots of Nasa sites … I think we can do some hilarious stuff with it.”

Huge cyber attack hits US government workers

Love’s supporters, however, have always insisted his alleged hacking was not for personal gain and should be considered in the context of ‘online activisim’.

Before his arrest in October 2013, Mr Love had been an activist in the anti-austerity Occupy movement, becoming heavily involved in the seven-month Hetherington House occupation of 2011 at the University of Glasgow, where he was studying Computer Science and Physics.

Among the allegations against him is that he participated in the Anonymous-led 'Operation Last Resort' which protested against the US authorities’ alleged mistreatment of the coder Aaron Swartz who killed himself in 2013 while facing prison under computer misuse charges.

Swartz’s family blamed his death on “a criminal justice system rife with intimidation” that overreacted to “an alleged crime that had no victims.”

Since he was arrested when the National Crime Agency raided his parents’ home and confiscated computer equipment Love has stressed how he wants to put his hacking skills to good use.

He is thought to have launched a cyber-security consultancy start-up, and in May, in an article for Freud’s Cyber Security Journal that was reproduced in The Independent, he said: “I am a hacker. I like technology and I would like to use it to make the world a better place.”

Suggesting that “kids will always play pranks”, he added: “Most of what might be considered ‘illegal hacking’ is conducted without any criminal motive, any attempt to cheat or make malicious gain, but rather, it's the natural human desire and drive to understand the world in which we find ourselves.”

Arguing the need for more constructive approaches “that could help bring many of our brightest and best kids back into society”, he wrote: “The first thing is for people in the Government to realise that you can’t prosecute your way out of this problem.

“Just like with the drugs problem, people thought if you arrest enough people then they would stop using drugs, and that didn’t work - although it has taken about 60 years for people to start realising this.

“Locking people up is not going to help them.”

Emphasising his fears for his son in a BBC interview last month, Rev Love said: “"My son has Asperger’s and depression. He also suffers from very bad eczema and asthma, which have psychological triggers and, at the very heart of it all, is his emphatic statement that he will kill himself.

"He needs the support of his family. He chooses to live at home because it's the only place he feels safe. If the Americans have their way, a whole ocean will be put between us and him."

"When Lauri says he will kill himself if he is taken to America, I believe he is stating something he intends to do.”

Love’s supporters fear that he will not be granted bail in the US and will spend his time awaiting trial in an American jail.

Outside court, Love stressed that his battle against extradition was not yet over because he would be appealing to the High Court.

"Its not the end of the road," he said. "I would like to thank the judge for giving us an opportunity to win at a higher court and set a stronger precedent. It's just unfortunate for me and my family that we have to go through another six months of legal stuff.

"I really worry for the toll it is taking on my health and my family's health."