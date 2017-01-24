Two men have been arrested after an explosion at a block of flats caused the building to partially collapse.

Firefighters said they rescued 25 people from the Bridge Point building in Hornchurch, east London, after being called shortly before 5.15pm on Monday.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said one end of the three-storey building suffered a “partial collapse” while the blaze damaged two floors as well as the roof.

The Metropolitan Police said two men had been arrested on suspicion of arson, adding that both were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police were unable to confirm the cause of the blast at this stage.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) said four patients were treated at the scene and taken to hospital, one of whom was taken as a priority.

Firefighters, who brought the fire under control by around 10pm, had to rescue a woman and a child from the second floor using a ladder, the LFB added.

Jason Smedley, 46, managing director of Nail Harmony UK, close to the building in Southend Arterial Road, said he was in his office at the time.

“We felt the whole building shake,” he told the Press Association, adding that he could soon see “flames billowing”.

Mr Smedley said the front of the flats had been “blown out” across the road.

“We pulled people back and told them to get out of the way,” he said, adding that he and his staff brought people back to their office to give them shelter.

“Unfortunately there was a woman and her daughter, that were in the flat above, that heard the explosion, ran out, and we brought them back... had just their dressing gowns on, so we just gave them tea and blankets. They've got nowhere to live tonight,” he said.

Mr Smedley wrote on Facebook: “Carnage!! Never witnessed anything like that before. We all heard a massive explosion... ran round to see the front of the house across the A127! Pray that no one was in the flats. Stomach churning!!”

A Havering Council spokesman said most residents went to a local McDonald's restaurant, adding that measures would be put in place to ensure they had somewhere to stay.

UK news in pictures







23 show all UK news in pictures











































1/23 22 January 2017 The Shard building is lit through a misty sunrise from Primrose Hill in London, as some rural areas are expected to see lows of minus 7C (19.4F) as the wintry weather continues, according to forecasters PA wire

2/23 22 January 2017 A frosty sunrise over Primrose Hill in London, as some rural areas are expected to see lows of minus 7C (19.4F) as the wintry weather continues, according to forecasters PA wire

3/23 22 January 2017 Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing his Men's singles fourth round match against Germany's Mischa Zverev at the Australian Open Reuters

4/23 22 January 2017 Kim Sears, wife of Britain's Andy Murray, looks on next to his coach Ivan Lendl after Andy Murray was knocked out of the Australian Open Reuters

5/23 21 January 2017 Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London Reuters

6/23 18 January 2017 Drug smuggler Errol Watson who has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 16 years for a 'sophisticated' plot to bring £2 million of cocaine into Britain disguised in lurid pink liquid. Watson, 54, from Wanstead, east London, was arrested after Border Force officers at Gatwick examined a consignment labelled as oil filters from Barbados. Officers drilled inside to find bright pink liquid which tested positive for cocaine after an x-ray of the filters raised suspicions PA

7/23 18 January 2017 The pipes that contained cocaine as drug smuggler Errol Watson has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 16 years for a 'sophisticated' plot to bring £2 million of cocaine into Britain disguised in lurid pink liquid PA

8/23 18 January 2017 Cocaine being extracted from a pipe as drug smuggler Errol Watson has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 16 years PA

9/23 17 January 2017 The Ivy Restaurant in London as it celebrates its 100th anniversary PA wire

10/23 17 January 2017 A general view of a Green Plaque unveiled to celebrate 100 years of the Ivy Getty Images

11/23 17 January 2017 The coffin of Jill Saward leaves Lichfield Cathedral after her funeral service in Lichfield, England Getty Images

12/23 17 January 2017 The funeral cortege of Jill Saward leaves Lichfield Cathedral after her funeral service in Lichfield, England Getty Images

13/23 17 January 2017 Jill Saward's husband Gavin Drake is comforted after her funeral at Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire PA wire

14/23 17 January 2017 The sun rises through the frosty mist in as deer graze in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire PA

15/23 17 January 2017 A misty Sunrise in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire PA

16/23 16 January 2017 Angels from Freedom by OVE Collective illuminates in Jubilee Park in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

17/23 16 January 2017 On Your Wavelength by Marcus Lyall uses mind-power to choreograph light patterns at the Canary Wharf Winter Lights Festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

18/23 16 January 2017 Horizontal Interference by Joachim Slugocki and Katarzyna Malejka illuminates Westferry Circus in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

19/23 16 January 2017 Angels from Freedom by OVE Collective illuminates in Jubilee Park in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

20/23 16 January 2017 Ovo, by Ovo Collective immerses visitors in a unique light structure as part of the Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

21/23 12 January 2017 A postman in Braco, near Stirling, Scotland. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

22/23 12 January 2017 Highland cattle in the snow near Brough. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

23/23 12 January 2017 Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The spokesman said the explosion came from a ground floor corner flat, adding that 41 flats had been evacuated, with many residents staying with family and friends.

LFB station manager Paul McClenaghan said: “Crews worked hard to get the fire under control and are now making efforts to ensure the structure of the building is safe.

“Firefighters will remain at the scene damping down any remaining pockets of fire for some time.”

Police said road closures were in place and people were advised to avoid the area.

PA