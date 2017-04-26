An explosion at a house in North London left one man dead and injured five police officers, Scotland Yard said.

Detectives from London's Metropolitan Police said the 56-year-old had been involved in "an ongoing housing dispute" and shut himself inside the home, in Stroud Green, when officers answered reports of a man with a weapon.

After they tried to talk to the man the house exploded. It is thought an accelerant was poured inside the home.

Police said the man had died over the weekend, after being treated in a specialist burns unit.

The five injured officers have all been released from hospital.

"Enquiries into the cause of the explosion continue and the incident is not being treated as terrorism related," Scotland Yard said in a statement. "Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"As is routine, this investigation has been referred to the Directorate of Professional Standards and in turn it the Independent Complaints Commission has been informed."