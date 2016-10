A double-decker bus has burst into flames outside London's Liverpool Street station.

Footage uploaded to social media shows the back of the bus engulfed in fire.

London Fire Brigade confirmed it was called to the scene around 10am.

A spokeswoman said 50 per cent of the bus had been destroyed in the blaze.

Firefighters are still at the scene.

Bus on fire along Bishopsgate kicking out some serious smoke but looks like all under control pic.twitter.com/oF0EpiNlUT — Emily Keogh (@EmilyLKeogh) October 2, 2016

