Malaysia Airlines has told customers they can get a full refund for any flights booked to London over the coming days in the wake of Saturday’s terror attacks.

In a statement, the country’s flagship airline said that it “regrets the sad news”.

"Any customer that wishes to cancel their London flight on June 3, 4 or 5 can get a full refund. Customers who wish to reschedule their London flights from June 3, 4 or 5 can do so with no penalty or extra payments,” it said.

It urged those who have flights booked to contact its ticketing office for refunds and rebooking.

Armed men on Saturday night launched the attack that left seven people dead and dozens injured.

The area around London Bridge where the attack took place is popular with tourists due to its proximity to the Tate Modern, the Shard and London’s Southbank.

Similar attacks in Berlin, Nice, Brussels and Paris have been carried out by militants over the past couple of years.