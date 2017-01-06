A 24-hour tube strike will go ahead from Sunday, the RMT union has confirmed.

Transport for London warned of a "severely reduced" service on Sunday evening and all of Monday.

Most Zone 1 Tube stations will be closed and there will be no service on the Victoria or Waterloo & City lines.

There will be no connections at major stations, including Victoria, King’s Cross, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge.

Up to 4,000 ticket and station staff will walk out in a dispute over job losses and ticket office closures.

Buses, DLR, London Overground and National Rail routes will be running but are expected to be much busier than usual.

TfL are set to deploy an extra 100 buses to deal with the extra demand