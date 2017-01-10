M1 closed after body discovered on motorway

Police have closed a stretch of the M1 for what is likely to be for most of the day after a body was discovered on the motorway.

Officers expect the northbound carriage to be closed between junctions 16 and 17 in Northamptonshire after the body was discovered at around 3am.

Northamptonshire Police said: "Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and diversions will be in place."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.