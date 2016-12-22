Man who raised £100,000 to keep his wife alive for Christmas reveals she has died

A man who raised £100,000 in the hope it would help his cancer-suffering wife survive beyond Christmas Day has revealed that she has died.
Ed Cusick, 40, used the money to buy a potentially life-extending drug for his 34-year-old wife Nina, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer last year.
The couple from Aylesbury had hoped it might give her enough time to see their 21-month-old son, Teddy, open his presents on Christmas morning, before she went on to a clinical trial next year.
But Mr Cusick, a musician who stopped working to be at home with his wife and son for 22 months, revealed in a Facebook post that she had died.
“It is with the worst pain I have ever felt that I am writing this to inform all our friends that I have tragically lost my Nina," he wrote.
"She was taken to hospital after developing an infection last week. She fought so hard for her life but the antibiotics had no effect, they were stopped and she died in my arms as I lay next to her in the hospital bed on Thursday."
The widower said he was "beyond destroyed" by his wife's death, before writing a message directly to her.
“I love you more than words can ever describe," he said. "You have been such a beautiful and wonderful wife to me and the most incredible mother to our little boy."
"We have been through the toughest time possible, but every second I spent with you has been the best and most precious time of my life.
"You are not only a stunning wife and mother, but you are a wonderful daughter, sister, friend and an inspiration of strength to so many people who's hearts you have reached out and touched.
"What you have achieved through love in the face of cancer is beyond imaginable."
Hundreds of people offered their condolences on the social media site.
"I'm so sorry to hear of your sad loss," one wrote. "My thoughts are with you and Nina's family.
"I was at primary school with Nina, and she was such a lovely character from what I can remember. My thoughts are with you all."
Another wrote: "I am so sorry to hear this. Nina was a wonderful person, vibrant and full of adventure. I am sending your entire family and friends my condolences."
