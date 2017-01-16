Five people have been injured after an explosion which destroyed a house in Manchester.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Blackley at around 12.30pm on January 16, where a terraced property had partially collapsed.

North West Ambulance Service said two of the injuries were serious, with both casualties taken to separate hospitals.

Three others were reportedly treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have said the cause of the blast was not yet known.

A spokesman for the service said five crews of firefighters in total were called to the blast.

Station Commander Merl Forrer, incident commander for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are currently shoring up the property and using dogs to search the scene to ensure nobody is trapped inside.

"The building is partially collapsed and we are working effectively with partners to determine a cause of the explosion.

"The road the property is on is currently closed and we advise people to avoid the area if possible."