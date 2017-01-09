Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of teenager Megan Lee who suffered a severe allergic reaction after eating an Indian takeaway.

A 37-year-old man from Rossendale in Lancashire and a 38-year-old man from Blackburn have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence, police said. The two men are currently in police custody.

Megan Lee, 15, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, died in hospital on New Year’s Day.

She had been admitted to hospital on 30 December after suffering an apparent allergic reaction.

Lancashire police said Megan had eaten food from an Indian takeaway in Hyndburn before suffering the apparent allergic reaction and being admitted to Royal Blackburn hospital.

A post mortem examination in to the cause of Megan’s death has taken place though the full results have yet to be released.

A spokesperson for Lancashire police said: “We are working closely in liaison with colleagues from Trading Standards and Environmental Health as part of our inquiries into Megan’s death.

“Her family are being kept fully updated with the progress of the investigation.”

Megan's parents, Adam and Gemma Lee, had described their daughter as a "role model", "inspiration" and "princess".

They said: "Our hearts are shattered at the sudden loss of our beautiful daughter", adding: "She immediately touched the hearts of everyone she ever met."

Additional reporting by Press Association