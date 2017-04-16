Police are searching for a 90-year-old sailor who has been reported missing after his empty dinghy was found off the coast of Wales.

Authorities in Dyfed-Powys said Arthur Ray Taylor, known as Archie, was last seen at 9.30am on Saturday, when he took his dinghy out from Gwbert boat club in Ceredigion.

The man, who is slim, has grey hair and is 5ft 4 inches tall, did not return.

The Milford Haven Coastguard and the RNLI launched a sea and air operation.

The search for Mr Taylor, who was wearing a grey waterproof coat over a navy jumper, was suspended Saturday night and was scheduled to resume Sunday morning.

Authorities then decided to wait for the low tide at 18.00 BST.

90-year-old Archie Taylor is #missing from Gwbert. Do you know where he is? Call #101 with any info. More here >>> https://t.co/EJPrszE8sP pic.twitter.com/joYwpMBRQc — Dyfed-Powys Police (@DyfedPowys) April 15, 2017

Anyone with information is urged to contact the agency.

“At 5.15pm on Saturday the Coastguard was contacted about an overdue dinghy sailor, aged 90 years old, who had not returned after a trip out on the water during the day and his small boat was found in Cardigan without anyone on board,” a Coastguard spokesman said.

“The Coastguard rescue helicopter from Caernarfon, Cardigan, Gwbert and Moylegrove Coastguard Rescue Teams and RNLI lifeboats from Cardigan and Fishguard were all involved in the search along with Dfyd-Powys Police.”