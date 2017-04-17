Scottish members of Parliament have filed a motion to debate a clause which bans benefits for a third child unless the mother can prove she was sexually assaulted or abused.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has campaigned against the "rape clause", part of a new child tax credit system signed into law in January, the day of US President Donald Trump’s Inauguration.

The motion, drafted by SNP MSP Christina McKelvie,to debate the matter in Holyrood has received cross party support and most likely will be debated this week. It could influence Westminster to debate the tax reforms or take it to a committee.

“The ‘rape clause’ forces women into a horrifying ordeal,” said Ms McKelvie, as reported by The Evening Times.

“To have to recount their sexual abuse via an eight-page document, in order to twistedly prove that their abuse is worthy of government welfare is maniacal.”

Prime Minister Theresa May has not commented on the controversy surrounding the new child tax credit system.

She instead expressed her concerns about the National Trust axing the word “Easter” from its annual children’s egg hunt.

Theresa May calls 'Easter' egg hunt decision ridiculous

“I think the stance they have taken is absolutely ridiculous,” she said about the organisation.

More than 19,000 people have signed a petition to scrap the clause and the “family cap”, which stops families receiving benefits after two children and is part of a Tory government move to save £12 billion in welfare.

Only 10,000 signatures are needed to require a Government response. With 100,000 signatures, it would be considered for debate in Parliament.

“To Tories who say #rapeclause needed to protect rape victims from 2 child tax credit cap - the better answer is to scrap the 2 child cap,” Ms Sturgeon tweeted last week, blaming Scottish Conservatives Party leader Ruth Davidson for backing the bill.

More than 300 people gathered to protest the clause at a rally in Glasgow last week, holding placards which read “Theresa May Get Tae” and “Your clause is baws”.

Placards at the Glasgow rape clause protest pic.twitter.com/vLQFrNPN95 — Andrew Learmonth (@andrewlearmonth) April 13, 2017

SNP MP Alison Thewliss first wrote to Ms May last September to scrap the “cruel” clause introduced by former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne. Ms Thewliss also urged Speaker John Bercow to hold an emergency debate on the subject in March.

Her colleague, SNP MP Mhairi Black, said at the Glasgow rally: “We are all rightly disgusted by the fact that any woman has to declare and relive probably the most horrific event in her life all for the sake of a few pound, all for the sake of benefit to help raise a child.”

The First Minister said at this month’s Women in the World conference in New York that just talking about the clause made her “upset and angry”, and condemned the fact it had been instated under a woman Prime Minister.

After a prolonged attack against Conservatives, Scottish Conservative leader Ms Davidson released a statement, through her spokesman, to say why she backed the clause, and argued that Ms Sturgeon has the devolved power to propose her own tax credit solution.

Pathetic. @scotgov spends millions mitigating welfare cuts & will continue to do so. We wouldn't have to if Tories didn't make callous cuts. https://t.co/pO2fT1MAc0 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 13, 2017

Ms Davidson added that Ms Sturgeon risked “gross hypocrisy” if the Scottish Government did not act to mitigate the “need” for the contentious clause.

This argument of failing to use devolved powers in Scotland was supported by Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw.

“So after a week of highly personal attacks FM [First Minister] remains all mouth & no answer,” he wrote on Twitter. “She has the devolved power if she chooses to use it. Will she?”

There has been no sign yet that Westminster will debate the new tax reforms.