The opportunity to go travelling to new and adventure-packed places tends to come with significant costs, from flights to accommodation and general living expenses.

But National Rail believes it has the answer to the problem for any young person filled with wanderlust; a part time job for any 16-25 year old that pays £10,000 a year to zip around the UK.

The company is promoting its 16-25 railcard with the creation of a Chief Adventure Officer (CAO). The job will require the new CAO to travel around the UK while vlogging about their experiences along the way.

The company said it is looking for “a real adventurer, someone who lives to explore new places and loves telling the world about their exciting travels,” citing trampolining in Snowdonia and surfing around the Jurassic coast as possible paid-for trips that the CAO will be sent on.

Anyone aged between 16 and 25-years-old is able to apply, as well as full-time mature students aged 25 and over. Applicants are required to send a video of a recent trip to prove they are perfect for the role.

Once all applications have been received by the deadline of 16 October, the finalists will be put to a public vote to decide the winner.