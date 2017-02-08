New rules on children’s car seats risk confusing parents, experts have warned.

From 1 March, manufacturers will no longer be able to produce backless boosters for smaller children.

But parents who already own one can continue to use it, so long as their child weighs at least 15kgs,

Under the new booster guidelines, children using the seats will have to weigh more than 22kg and be taller than 125cm.

The decision to bring in the change took place after safety experts at the UN warned boosters without backs are not safe for smaller children because they do not protect against side-on collisions.

Yet data obtained by Confused.com revealed that only 13 per cent of parents understood the new rules.

"The current regulations are understandably hard to understand and the new changes may make it even trickier for parents to keep their children safe," Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at the comparison site said in a statement.

"The fact that car seats bought before the law change will still be acceptable to use sends mixed messages.

"The Government needs to simplify the messaging around backless car seat use so there is no misunderstanding over what is and is not safe."

UK news in pictures







14 show all UK news in pictures

























1/14 7 February 2017 A bus drives past a mural depicting US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May, in London Reuters

2/14 7 February 2017 Claire Blackman, the wife of imprisoned marine Alexander Blackman arrives for the first day of his appeal hearing at Royal Courts of Justice Getty Images

3/14 2 February 2017 The final deck piece of the Queensferry Crossing over the Firth of Forth, sits on a barge ahead of it being lifted into position. Once the operation to start the lift begins, it will take around four hours to complete PA wire

4/14 1 February 2017 The last airworthy Vulcan bomber 'XH558', which last flew in 2015, is towed out of its hangar at Robin Hood Airport, in Doncaster, prior to being put in indefinite storage due to financial concerns PA wire

5/14 31 January 2017 Jon Platt with his wife Sally outside the Supreme Court in London. The Supreme Court is set to decide whether parents can be criminalised for keeping sick children off school. Platt, a businessman from the Isle of Wight, refused to pay a school fine for taking his seven-year-old daughter on a term-time holiday in 2015 EPA

6/14 31 January 2017 Twelve British World War II veterans were awarded by the French Ambassador to the UK, Sylvie Bermann, with the Legion d'honneur award, France's highest distinction. The veterans were honoured for their role in securing France's liberation during the Second World War, with many of them having taken part in the June 1944 'D-Day' landings EPA

7/14 31 January 2017 Schera Morris Masters (L), 97, Lance Corporal, John Duke (C), 95, Corporal in the Armoured Corps, and Alfred Arthur Wilson (R), 91, Stoker in the Royal Marines, share a joke in the French Ambassador's residence in London. Twelve British World War II veterans were awarded by the French Ambassador to the UK, Sylvie Bermann, with the Legion d'honneur award, France's highest distinction. The veterans were honoured for their role in securing France's liberation during the Second World War, with many of them having taken part in the June 1944 'D-Day' landings EPA

8/14 30 January 2017 Demonstrators protest outside Downing Street against US President Donald Trump in central London Getty Images

9/14 30 January 2017 Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside Downing Street in London. President Trump signed an executive order on Friday banning immigration to the USA from seven muslim countries. This led to protests across America and the UK. A British petition asking for the downgrading of Trump's State visit passed one million signatures this morning Getty Images

10/14 26 January 2017 British astronaut Tim Peake poses with the Soyuz TMA-19M descent module which he used to return from the International Space Station, as it is unveiled at the Science Museum in London, England Getty Images

11/14 26 January 2017 British astronaut Tim Peake stands by his Russian built Soyuz TMA-19M return capsule at the Science Museum as it is show to the media in London AP

12/14 22 January 2017 The Shard building is lit through a misty sunrise from Primrose Hill in London, as some rural areas are expected to see lows of minus 7C (19.4F) as the wintry weather continues, according to forecasters PA wire

13/14 22 January 2017 A frosty sunrise over Primrose Hill in London, as some rural areas are expected to see lows of minus 7C (19.4F) as the wintry weather continues, according to forecasters PA wire

14/14 21 January 2017 Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London Reuters

Tanya Robinson, child safety centre manager at the Transport Research Laboratory told The Independent the most important thing for parents to do was weigh their child.

"One thing parents don't necessarily do is [measure the] the weight and height of their child," she said.

"We've done checks and asked parents, do you know how much the child weighs — most people say they don't know. It is worrying.

"How to tell if the child seat is appropriate for the child is to check that the child is the correct weight for it, [that] is the first thing.

She added: "If they've got a product now — they can carry on using it — as long as the child is in the weight category that it is designed for."