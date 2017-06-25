Footage has emerged of a car ploughing into a crowd of Muslims celebrating Eid outside a sports centre in Newcastle.

A spokesman said three children and three adults are being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary for injuries sustained in the collision, which police said is not believed to be terror-related.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened outside Westgate Sports Centre at around 9.14am.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received our first 999 call at 9.15 this morning to report a car that had mounted the kerb.

"We have taken six people to hospital, they have gone to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, three children and three adults."

Emergency services sent to the scene included six ambulances, two paramedic rapid response vehicles, the air ambulance, three ambulance officers, four hazardous area response team vehicles and two paramedic trauma cars.

The ambulance service spokesman said the first ambulance arrived on the scene within two minutes of the first 999 call.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference number 277 25/06/17