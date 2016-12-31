Serious mistakes by hospital staff that put vulnerable patients at risk have risen, official NHS statistics have revealed.

The number of cases in which NHS England recorded a patient whose health was deteriorating received “sub-optimal” care has more than doubled in the past two years, from 260 in 2013/14 to 588 in 2015/16.

In the same time frame, diagnostic incidents – either a delayed diagnosis or an NHS worker not acting on test results – rose from 654 to 923, while the number of surgical incidents more than doubled from 285 to 740.

The figures, obtained through a freedom of information request submitted by former Liberal Democrat health minister Norman Lamb, have highlighted that heightened strain on hospitals, such as staff shortages and cuts in the NHS, could be making staff more likely to make errors.

Mr Lamb said the figures show the “stark and distressing reality” that thousands of patients in need are being failed due to being under “intolerable pressure”.

“Jeremy Hunt [the Health Secretary] has talked a lot about wanting to make the NHS the safest healthcare system in the world,” he told the Guardian.

“But is that ambition realistic? These figures show worrying rises in the number of incidents that have a damaging and potentially fatal effect on patients.

“My worry is that the NHS is under such impossible pressure, with clinicians too often working under intense strain that increases the risk of serious harm being caused to patients, which can have incalculable consequences for them and their families.

“These figures confirm the stark and distressing reality that thousands of people are being failed in their hour of need because the NHS is under such intolerable pressure, with overstretched hospital staff unable to give patients the care and treatment they deserve.”

The figures also revealed there were 202 surgical errors and 83 cases of wrong-site surgery – in which surgeons operated on the wrong part of a patient’s body – during 2013/14, and they rose to 248 and 114 respectively a year later.

But after changing the way it collates data in May 2015 regarding incidents in which patient safety is endangered, NHS England says that 30 surgical errors and 19 wrong-site surgeries occurred in 2015/16, as did another 691 cases of a “surgical/invasive procedure incident”.

Dr Mike Durkin, National Director for Patient Safety at NHS Imrovement, told The Independent: "Patients expect to get safe, high quality care from the NHS and I know NHS staff work extremely hard to make sure they do.

“Whenever incidents such as patient deaths do happen, we must make sure that patient care and systems are improved so that they don't happen again.

“The NHS is committed to improving patient safety and we can all help by contributing to an open and honest culture, where reporting and learning from mistakes can bring about real improvement for patients.

“We are working closely with providers across the country to not only share information about patient safety issues and best practice, but to make sure healthcare staff, nurses and doctors feel supported and have the right skills and leadership to further improve patient safety.”